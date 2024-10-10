7 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Cindy and Junior’s affair is put on the line and Chelsea faces the reality of the club crush

Next week’s EastEnders spoilers are starting with a bang, with an affair at risk of being exposed after Cindy tries to distance herself from Junior.

Elsewhere, Chelsea comes face to face with the repercussions of the club crush as Jack finally learns the truth.

All this drama and more in EastEnders spoilers for next week.

Junior could spill all on his affair with Cindy… (Credit: BBC)

1. EastEnders spoilers next week: Junior threatens to expose the affair

Things are about to get tense with Junior potentially telling Ian of his affair with Cindy…

Cindy tries her best to avoid Junior following her engagement to Ian, but he tries to call her multiple times – to no avail.

Junior storms into Beale’s Eels to confront her, but she tells him the affair is over and he needs to leave.

In The Vic, Junior snaps at Peter after he discussed the exciting engagement, and later heads to the café. To get his own back, he asks Priya to join him for a drink.

However, it doesn’t go to plan as Priya abruptly ends her drinks with Junior after realising he isn’t interested, as a vindicated Cindy watches on.

Later on, a worried Cindy watches as Junior approaches and talks to Ian in the pub. It’s clear he wants to play a few games…

Wanting to get the upper hand, Cindy joins Junior for a drink after he invites Peter out.

But, things quickly take a turn for the worse…

The truth of the club crush comes to light (Credit: BBC)

2. Club crush nightmare

Love is in the air – or should we say Square – with Denise and Jack seeming to be getting back on track.

They have the full support of Kim and Howie. However, one person is not happy about the arrangement – Chelsea.

Back at No.20, Chelsea rails at her mum to keep her distance from Jack, lest he finds out she was behind the club crush and she gets into trouble with the police.

The repercussions across the Square are still being felt, with Lauren continuing to struggle with her recovery and Amy also feeling upset with her ‘slow’ recovery.

Later Penny makes the decision to leave Walford due to her constant arguments with the family, and arrives at No.27 as Jack and Denise try to buoy Amy up.

Things quickly heat up between the Brannings. In the middle of a bust up, Denise finally drops the bomb that Chelsea was behind the crush.

Later on, an emotional Chelsea prepares to hand herself in after being confronted by Amy, Lauren, Penny and Jack, but will she make it?

Nish tries to stir things between Suki and Eve (Credit: BBC)

3. EastEnders spoilers next week: Nish’s secret plan

Some things on the Square never change, and Nish feeling bitter about Eve and Suki’s engagement is a certainty.

He concocts a plan as the fiancées arrange an engagement party, and summons Vinny and asks him to speak to Habiba to arrange for Tye to visit the Square.

When he arrives, Suki is touched when Vinny reveals that Nish has arranged for grandson Tye to visit. Nish even receives an invitation to the party, after Nugget and Avani’s request.

The happiness is short lived, as usual. Nish overhears a conversation between Suki and Eve about bringing Nish down, which leads him to make a mysterious phone call…

What could it contain?

Nish convinces Suki to stay on the Square (Credit: BBC)

4. Eve hits the road

Last minute, Eve announces she’s heading to Yorkshire to be with her family. She asks Suki to accompany her, but she decides to stay behind to soak in time with her grandson.

Prior to this, Nish put his two pence in and said it would be a shame to miss out on Tye time.

Does he have something planned?

Later, Eve softens after talking to Stacey, and calls to apologise to Suki but it’s clear that Nish is not happy at her intrusion in their family time…

Teddy ditches his date to look after Harry (Credit: BBC)

5. EastEnders spoilers next week: Teddy’s making moves

Now he’s settled in the Square, Teddy sets his eyes on Sharon and tries to impress her through several plans.

He tries to impress her by helping Kathy with Suki and Eve’s engagement party plans at the eleventh hour.

Later on, he asks Sharon on a date, but she rejects his offer, despite her love for the Mitchell men.

After a few words, Kathy loosens her up and convinces her to give Teddy a chance…

Feeling more positive, she finds him for a conversation. Things don’t go to plan when Harry puts his foot in it.

Harry vows to make things right by setting up a date between the pair at The Arches. Teddy rails at Harry for being deceptive, but Sharon had already cottoned on to the plans and decides to attend anyway, much to Teddy’s surprise.

Avani shares a kiss with Mason (Credit: BBC)

6. Avani takes the next step

Teddy is not the only Walford resident with an exciting love life, after Avani and Mason share a kiss at The Arches.

However, young love stings as Avani bolts after she thinks Mason wants more.

Later, Avani confides in Lily at McKlunky’s, who offers her worldly advice and convinces her not to sleep with him.

Little do they know, but they are being listened to by Tommy from another table…

Later, Avani visits No.1 as per Teddy’s invitation to play video games with Barney, but their games are interrupted when Priya arrives and demands answers.

She heard the whole situation from Tommy, who was all too happy to report back.

7. Jean and Harvey make up

Jean and Stacey are officially back on the Square after a couple of weeks sunning it up in Greece.

However, the holidays blues are hitting and Jean shares a frosty exchange with Harvey. Perhaps she needs a bit more time…

Later on, Jean seeks out Harvey to discuss her worries about Kat.

She heard differing events about Tommy’s behaviour from the mother and son, and shares her thoughts with Harvey.

Lending his ear as usual, the conversation soon diverts to their relationship.

The pair agree to try again!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

