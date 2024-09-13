7 things that baffled us in soap this week from Billy’s broken phone on Corrie, to Mack’s safety precautions on Emmerdale

Another week brings another list of baffling things in soap this week – because, let’s face it, some things in soap always have us baffled.

Whilst we were pondering some of this week’s scenes, we just had to have a little chuckle. We all love to be baffled sometimes!

Here are 7 things on Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders that had us seriously confused.

1. Billy’s gift bag

On the cobbles this week, poor Billy lost his phone and went out to track it down.

David helped him retrace his steps and managed to locate his phone at the Chariot Square Hotel. What are friends for, ay?

When David presented Billy with his lost phone, it was sadly all smashed and broken. But… the hotel did put the phone in a fancy gift bag. Trust Debbie Webster and her staff to make the best out of a bad situation. Every cloud…

Unfortunately, it was thanks to this whole phone saga that Billy missed the chance to say a final goodbye to his husband Paul before he passed away.

Baffling moment in soap this week: 2. Sam’s slurping

On Corrie, in a bid to get Leanne and Toyah talking at the dinner table, Sam broke the silence by slurping on his drink really loudly.

His little plan worked though as Leanne soon told him to stop it, with Toyah soon talking to Leanne.

However, surely Sam could’ve gotten the pair talking another way? Slurping seemed so out of character for the polite, sophisticated youngster. Maybe he’s picked up a few bad habits during his brief romance with Hope?…

3. Chrissie’s threatening toothbrush

Oh, Chrissie Watts so wasn’t playing games with Sharon this week, was she? As she confronted her in her prison cell, Chrissie meant business.

Holding the end of a sharp yet plastic toothbrush, Chrissie held it like a knife whilst threatening Sharon with it.

Now, unless Shazza is scared of the dentist, it’s safe to say that we were really baffled by Chrissie’s weapon of choice here.

Baffling moment in soap this week: 4. Mack’s helmet

Mack was the first person to spot the barn fire in Emmerdale this week, jumping on his quadbike to get to the scene.

But, before he set off, he stopped to put on his helmet. Safety’s super important, right Mack?

However, moments later, Mack did the most unsafe thing ever by running into the fire to save Moira and Ruby from the burning barn. Must’ve picked up some courage on the way.

Baffling moment in soap this week: 5. Nate’s exit

Also in Emmerdale this week, Nate decided to leave the Dales to start a new job in Scotland.

Tracy was no longer going with him though after finding out that Nate had ‘kissed’ Moira.

Nate’s final scenes saw him stand staring out at the field, ready to leave Emmerdale village. What an impactful final scene…

To add to this, nobody other than Tracy really seemed too bothered that Nate left without saying goodbye… even after the whole ‘kiss’ incident was cleared up.

6. Bernie leaving after Linda’s huge confession

Last week in EastEnders, Linda confessed to Bernie that she had been the one to kill Keanu. She also found out about the rest of ‘The Six’ and their involvement too.

As poor Bernie’s world came crashing down, she vowed to tell the police and make Linda pay.

But… it looked like she let Linda off the hook as it was revealed this week that Bernie had upped and gone to spend some time in Germany. Okay then.

7. John not wanting any medical attention

Seeing as John claims to be medically trained, he sure didn’t help himself after saving Ruby’s life in the barn fire.

John could be seen coughing and wheezing, covered in smoke. Tracy noticed that he was struggling and asked Liam to check him over despite John saying that he didn’t need any help and would be fine.

John, we’re not medically trained, but even we know that somebody who has just been in the middle of a fire should at least get looked at…

