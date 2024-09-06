6 things that completely baffled us in soap this week from Chrissie Watts’ glamorous prison look in EastEnders to Coronation Street’s Lisa Swain being a cat person

Soap this week had us seriously baffled as Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale all aired scenes which sent our heads into a right spin.

From Chrissie Watts’ glam, glam, glam prison look to Betsy revealing that her mum Lisa Swain is actually a cat person – it’s all been going on.

Here’s our list of the six most baffling things from soap this week!

So glam for a prisoner! (Credit: BBC)

1. Chrissie Watts’ prison makeup and cell neighbour

Chrissie Watts made a dramatic return back to EastEnders this week, although she only appeared at the very end of the last episode of the week.

However, her entrance was anything but forgettable as it was revealed that she was Sharon Watts’ cell neighbour. Yes, she was literally in the cell next door to the daughter of Dirty Den… the guy she killed. Surely the prison would’ve done its research beforehand and would’ve put measures in place to keep these two apart, no?

And, to add to this baffling moment, Chrissie was sporting full, bouncy locks with a full face of makeup on. She didn’t look like she’d been in prison for nineteen years but we guess she must have a personal glam squad tending to her every want and need in that cell!

Leanne needs to brush up on her tech skills (Credit: ITV)

2. Leanne Battersby’s lack of technology knowledge

Over of the cobbles this week, Leanne started to finally open her eyes up to what the Institute really is.

She snooped on Rowan’s laptop and realised that he had all of their confidential uploads stored as files. Deleting hers and Amy’s before stumbling across a Nick and Toyah file, Leanne thought she’d got rid of any incriminating evidence.

However, she clearly hasn’t heard of the ‘recycle bin’ or the ‘cloud’ because everyone familiar with technology knows that the files would still be accessible from those unless properly deleted. Maybe, Leanne should’ve just legged it out of that hotel with the entire laptop instead!

Brenda and Suzy were like besties all of a sudden (Credit: ITV)

Baffling thing in soap this week: 3. Suzy and Brenda’s friendship

On Thursday night (September 5) in Emmerdale, Belle imagined three different versions of her future as a result of Tom’s abuse.

And, in every one of those futures, it seemed that Suzy and Brenda were suddenly BFFs.

They could be seen linking arms as they nattered and walked through the village. This friendship came out of nowhere as we’ve barely seen the pair interact at all. It had us seriously confused!

We didn’t have her down as a cat person (Credit: ITV)

Baffling thing in soap this week: 4. Lisa Swain being a cat lover

Betsy confided in Carla this week on Corrie about how she felt as though her mum didn’t make time for her.

She admitted that with DS Swain, the job came first, cat second and then Betsy came third.

Carla then tried to reassure Betsy that her mum loved her and that she should go easy on her.

Hold up, hold up. We cannot get over the fact that DS Swain has a cat. We so didn’t have her down as a cat person.

For someone who spends every waking second of the day solving Weatherfield’s latest crimes (or visiting Carla at the factory…), we definitely didn’t think she’d have enough time for a pet. And, she never has a single pet hair on her immaculate clothing to show for it. We had her down as more of a fish person if we’re honest…

An off-screen romance?!(Credit: ITV)

5. Amelia and Tom dating

Woah, Amelia and Tom are now a thing apparently. And, we had NO idea.

It’s only been a few weeks since Tom and Belle split but time waits for no-one as far as Tom is concerned. He wasted no time in dating someone new, with this someone being Amelia.

We were all super shocked when Amelia revealed that she and Tom had been dating for a couple of weeks. This was the first we knew of it! Their off-screen romance came out of thin air, and we’re still trying to make it make sense!

Max had to curl Shona’s hair on his 18th (Credit: ITV)

6. Shona making Max work on HIS birthday

Max celebrated his 18th birthday on Coronation Street this week. However, he was soon called into work on the big day with David.

And… his client just happened to be Shona! Yes, Shona had dragged Max into the salon to curl her hair ready for HIS birthday party at the Bistro. We never thought we’d feel sorry for Max but here we are!

