6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Pastor Clayton returns, Bianca records Reiss and Kat falls out with Alfie

EastEnders spoilers for next week are setting off with a bang after Pastor Clayton returns to the Square and tries to harass Yolande to change her accusations.

Elsewhere, Kat and Alfie have a bust-up over Tommy, and Bianca continues to try and sniff Reiss out.

All this drama and more in EastEnders spoilers for next week.

Pastor Clayton barges into Yolande’s home (Credit: BBC)

1. EastEnders spoilers: Pastor Clayton returns

Things are set to get a lot worse for Yolande. At No.20, she feels cautious about participating in the Harvest Festival event at her old church group but Patrick convinces her to give it a go. Pastor Clayton is gone, after all…

However, the pair are interrupted by DS Amartey who arrives and reveals that another woman has come forward in the Pastor Clayton case. They have revealed a similar experience to Yolande.

Feeling a bit stronger, Yolande later heads to the Community Centre. Her good spirits are soon rained on when Pastor Clayton’s wife, Stella, arrives and requests that Yolande drops her charges.

Yolande stands up for herself against Stella and holds her ground.

Thing get a lot worse when she goes home later, only for Pastor Clayton to turn up at her doorstep and barge his way in.

To make things worse, Patrick, Howie, and Kim are at the pub, meaning that Yolande is completely alone.

The Pastor pressures Yolande and tries to get her to change her story. She stands her ground but the Pastor tries to fight back.

Saving the day, Denzel turns up and comes to Yolande’s rescue after he sees the commotion.

Just when they thought everything was over with, the police turn up at the door later and tell Patrick and Yolande that the Pastor has taken his own life.

How will Yolande react?

Bianca attempts to get a confession out of Reiss (Credit: BBC)

2. Bianca rumbles Reiss’ plans

Bianca continues her plan to get Sonia out of prison, noticing Reiss with a mysterious letter. She’s desperate to find out what it says.

Kat is worried when Bianca reveals her plans to her and thinks she’s being obsessive over Sonia. She warns Bianca to be careful. She agrees with Kat, but decides to continue her mission on the sly.

Debbie’s parents later arrive with a solicitor to read the contents her their daughter’s will, much to their dismay. Whilst everyone’s distracted, Bianca takes the letter Reiss was hiding.

In the other room, Bianca can hear the talk regarding Debbie’s will. She’s told to leave, but cannot help but stay and listen to Debbie’s final wishes. Could this be another clue to help Sonia’s case?

Bianca gets the truth from Debbie’s parents (Credit: BBC)

3. EastEnders spoilers: Reiss gets recorded

Bianca is not content to stop there. She thinks there’s another piece missing in the puzzle and decides to track down Debbie’s parents and speaks to them about Reiss’ marriage to their daughter.

After their meeting, Bianca sets out to share what she’s found out with Kat, but Kat again grows worried and suggests she should see a GP to speak about her seemingly obsessive thoughts. Freddie also shares his concerns for Bianca.

Ignoring her family’s concern, Bianca borrows a microphone Freddie uses for birdwatching. She plants it in No.25 so she can record a confession from Reiss.

Bianca supplies him with alcohol and Reiss starts to loosen up, before they’re rudely interrupted by another Walford resident…

Cindy tells Anna to act on her feelings for Freddie (Credit: BBC)

4. Freddie and Anna move on

Still wanting to steer Anna away from Bobby, Cindy encourages her to act on her feelings for Freddie.

She agrees and heads over to Freddie. They both decide to give friendship a go and plan another bird watching session together.

Freddie and Anna arrive back to The Vic after an afternoon of bird watching, but it’s clear that Ian’s not happy with the situation. Cindy’s fuming with Ian’s audacity.

Cindy storms out to meet Junior after Ian shouts at Anna (Credit: BBC)

5. Cindy meets Junior

Cindy is not just busy with guiding her daughter, but also arranging another rendezvous with Junior.

After Ian’s outburst, Cindy ups and leaves, with Junior clearly being the main thing on her mind.

Back at No.45, it’s clear Cindy isn’t going to forgive Ian anytime soon, instead making up excuses so that she can have some fun time with Junior.

The pair link up at Beale’s Eels for their secret session. But little do they know, Ian is making his way over…

Concerned for their privacy, Junior tries to make plans for a night in a hotel. Cindy is not too keen, despite forcing him to be single on her behalf.

However, later on, Junior asks Cindy for lunch. She rejects his offer though, leaving him wounded.

Could the cracks be beginning to show?

Tommy is causing cracks between Kat and Alfie (Credit: BBC)

6. Tommy’s woes

Kat and Alfie continue to struggle with Tommy. As Tommy ditches school, Kat isn’t happy with Alfie’s lenient parenting approach.

Trying to make things up to Kat, Alfie closes the bookies early to have a heart-to-heart with Tommy over a milkshake at the cafe.

However, things don’t quite go to plan as the manager realises the bookies was closed early.

Alfie, however keen to charm his way out, ends up losing his job.

Tommy acts the nice guy in front of his parents, maybe out of guilt. But, something seems to be off.

Later on, Tommy helps Alfie find a new job for the manager of the Minute Mart, but Alfie gets an unexpected surprise at the interview.

Can Kat convince Alfie to take the job?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

