6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Cindy and Junior back on, Eve’s back and Mo’s got a plan

In next week’s EastEnders spoilers, Cindy and Junior’s risky affair continues. With Ian having found a mystery gift in Cindy’s pocket and Kojo waking up from his coma, their secrets are beginning to unravel.

Elsewhere, the festivities begin in Walford with the Christmas lights switch-on. However, one resident has bitten off more than he can chew with the event. Also, Jean reports her scammer to the police and Eve finally returns to Walford to face Suki.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

The Christmas lights switch-on brings the Square together (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: 1. Christmas comes to Walford

The Walford Christmas lights switch-on takes place in the Square. Ian organises the event, but it soon becomes clear he’s has bitten off more than he can chew.

Ian begins to suffer chest pains at No.45, leading Kathy to call him an ambulance. The doctors tell Ian he needs to take it easy, while Kathy insists Cindy is to blame for his stress.

Ian later opts not to tell Cindy about his health scare. What will Kathy make of his lies?

Jean struggles as she realises she’s been scammed (Credit: BBC)

2. Jean’s scam nightmare continues

Stacey convinces Jean to report her scamming to the police. Jean is left feeling helpless as she realises the severity of the situation. Her luck soon changes however, as a solicitor informs her they can get her money back.

Meanwhile, Stacey asks Jack to look into Jean’s scam as she’s worried about her mum’s situation. What will Jack find?

Eve returns (Credit: BBC)

3. Eve is back from Brighton

Eve finally arrives back in Walford after fleeing to Brighton. She makes amends with Stacey, who encourages her to chat to Suki.

Over at No.41, Suki and Eve share a tense exchange which prompts Eve to storm out. Following another heart-to-heart with Stacey, Eve makes a grand gesture at the Christmas lights switch-on.

Suki and Eve soon get their wedding plans back on track. But, is this the end of the pair’s drama?

Cindy and Junior are still keeping secrets (Credit: BBC)

4. Cindy and Junior are playing with fire

Despite having cooled things off with Junior, Cindy is back in his arms next week. However, when Cindy finds out Kojo is being woken up from his coma, she is forced to admit to Junior that Kojo knows about their affair.

She begs Junior to help keep Kojo quiet and he decides to visit his uncle at the hospital.

Later in the week, Junior presents Cindy with a gift after another steamy meet-up at his flat. The gesture seems to fall flat however, as Cindy makes a swift exit.

A small jewellery box is later found in Cindy’s pocket by Ian. How will Cindy explain the mystery gift to Ian?

Teddy and Sharon get off to a bad start (Credit: BBC)

5. Teddy finally woos Sharon

He’s had his eye on Sharon since he arrived on Albert Square and Teddy finally bags himself a date with her next week.

He heads to No.43 for his date night with Sharon but things soon take a turn. Sharon asks Teddy to leave.

However, his hopes are built back up when Sharon later invites him back to hers. Meanwhile, Teddy’s ex-wife Nicola is left seething…

Mo’s got big plans (Credit: BBC)

6. Mo’s money-making mission in EastEnders spoilers

With the market undergoing some big changes, the traders have been left reeling. However, Big Mo comes up with a money-making plan to help out the market traders.

She quickly gathers the team she needs to bring her action her plan. Mo employs Kim to run the PR for the scheme before convincing Nicola to sponsor it.

What exactly has Mo got planned?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

