5 EastEnders spoilers for next week: War breaks out between the Mitchells and the Panesars, Alfie demands answers, and Jack is blackmailed

Next week’s EastEnders spoilers see Walford descend into out-and-out warfare as a feud breaks out between the Mitchell family and the Panesars. This comes as Avani is hurt by thug Mason – and Barney is left holding the blame.

Elsewhere, Alfie returns from Birmingham, and quickly senses that something is amiss between Kat and Tommy. Meanwhile, Harry and Penny bond as they blackmail (Jackmail?) her dad.

Avani is left bloodied after Mason turns on her (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: 1. Avani is hurt

Nugget catches Avani texting Mason, but she begs for him to keep quiet. Later, when Ravi confiscates her phone, he asks Priya for her help to unlock it.

However, she tells him that there’s nothing to worry about – revealing that Avani told her in confidence that she’s going out with Barney. Ravi decides to leave her messages be, and gives Avani her phone back.

Avani meets Mason and tells him that she isn’t going to sleep with him. He tells her to leave and, pushing her away, gives her a busted lip.

As Ravi and Priya share a charged moment, he spots his daughter with her bloodied mouth. Avani attempts to lie her way out of trouble, but Ravi is convinced that Barney is to blame for her injuries. Storming off, he decides to teach Barney a lesson…

Teddy Mitchell swears revenge (Credit: BBC)

2. War between the Mitchells and the Panesars

As Ravi enacts his revenge upon Barney, Teddy intervenes, and the pair come to blows. Avani races to the scene, and forces Ravi to stop.

Later, outside the cafe, Teddy and Ravi square up again, and the police arrive. Afterwards, back at home, Teddy enlists Harry’s help to hit back at Ravi.

Meanwhile, the Panesar family debate the best way to take their revenge on the Mitchells. However, Suki intervenes and insists that she doesn’t want to see any more of her family behind bars. She and Nish reach out to Teddy, arranging a meeting at the café.

Can the two families de-escalate before it’s too late?

Harry and Penny join forces to blackmail her dad (Credit: BBC)

3. Penny and Harry bond over blackmail

Penny and Harry blackmail Jack. When he heads over to The Arches to demand answers, Harry demands that he agree to his blackmail terms by the end of the week… or else.

Afterwards, Jack tells Penny some worrying news. Penny confronts Harry over what she has learned, but he soon puts her worries to rest.

Later, Harry tells Jack that the blackmail deadline has moved forward to tomorrow as a result of his interference. A reluctant Jack has no choice but to turn a blind eye to Harry’s dodgy dealings.

Barney makes a furtive phone call (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: 4. Barney’s acting odd

Harry grows intrigued when he hears Barney on the phone. However, he and Teddy are left worried by what they discover.

Who has Barney been talking to?

Alfie senses something is amiss (Credit: BBC)

5. Alfie demands answers

Alfie arrives home from Birmingham. His sudden arrival startles Kat, who attempts to hide her injury. She lies and tells him that she got it after a night out with Stacey – but suspicious Alfie soon discovers she’s lying.

Later, Kat is furious at Tommy when she discovers that he used her credit card without her permission. Little do either of them know, but Alfie has been listening in on their conversation.

Demanding the truth, Alfie finally gets Kat to admit that it was Tommy who injured her.

Later, the Moons and Freddie sit down to share a meal together. However, an altercation between Freddie and Tommy soon escalates, and the families are left reeling from the ensuing carnage.

The next day, Kat continues to make excuses for Tommy’s behaviour. Meanwhile, Freddie finds himself under the spotlight with the Slaters, as Jean suspects he’s keeping a secret for Kat.

Will he reveal the truth about Tommy?

