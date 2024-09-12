5 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Bobby catches Anna cheating, Reiss is desperate, and Avani has a new man

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Bobby walks in on Anna and Freddie kissing, as Freddie offers support after Anna has an abortion. And it sparks all sorts of accusations.

Elsewhere, Reiss struggles with the gossips talking about Sonia and thinks he’s found a way to help save her from a life in prison.

Meanwhile, Vinny has a lot to celebrate and more in EastEnders spoilers for next week.

1. EastEnders spoilers: Bobby catches Anna and Freddie cheating

Anna is left shocked by her pregnancy and dodges Bobby’s calls, which Gina notices.

At first Anna insists she’s happy to Gina, but later reveals that she’s not ready to have a baby. Gina urges Anna to explore her options first.

It all starts when Freddie borrows Anna’s laptop and finds out she is searching for a clinic. Later, Anna admits to Freddie she has decided to have an abortion and begs Freddie to keep her secret.

Despite Freddie’s plea to tell Bobby, Anna is determined to go it alone to the abortion clinic.

At the clinic, Anna decides to have an abortion and is touched to see Freddie waiting for her in the waiting room. Meanwhile, Bobby fruitlessly rushes to find Anna, after Peter drops a hint that Anna may be pregnant.

Freddie and Anna arrive at The Vic. Emotions take over and they kiss, just as Bobby walks in on them. Adding two and two, Bobby wrongly jumps to the conclusion that Freddie is the one who got Anna pregnant.

The argument spills out of The Vic and back to the Beale household, leaving the whole family in turmoil.

2. Eastenders spoilers: Reiss desperate to save Sonia

As if Reiss hasn’t been involved in enough dodgy dealings, Teddy tells him he’s got 24 hours to look at the books and hide his earnings.

Reiss is unhappy about it but after Teddy ‘rescuing’ Reiss and buying his debt from Phil, he has no choice.

Meanwhile, the gossip about Sonia is getting to Reiss. So when Teddy approaches him with an offer to help prove Sonia’s innocence, subject to meeting his deadlines, Reiss agrees with no questions.

Then Reiss is buoyed when an interview with a journalist results in Alfie and Kim stepping up to start a campaign to ‘Save Our Sonia.’

But his mood quickly turns when Hugh, who hands him the paperwork to release Debbie’s body for her funeral, begs him to see his fiancée for the killer she is.

3. Vinny’s surprise party

This week, all roads lead to The Albert for Vinny’s birthday party. With Suki and Eve as the party planners, Nish isn’t on the guest list.

Nish has bigger concerns. After hearing the police are sniffing around the chicken shop business, he comes up with a scheme to distance himself from any money-laundering and teach Vinny a lesson.

But when Vinny, unaware of his dad’s plotting, pleads with Nish to come to his party, he softens on his payback plan.

At The Albert, the party’s underway and Nish shows his touchy-feely side with compliments to Suki and a special present for Vinny. But Suki remains unconvinced, leaving Vinny torn between his mother and father.

4. Avani’s dating an older boy in EastEnders spoilers

This week, Avani’s seen out with Mason, the boy she’s been messaging. But mate Barney is shocked to see Mason is older. Barney fills Mason in and reveals that Avani’s younger than he thinks. She’s fifteen and he’s eighteen.

Ignoring Barney and brushing off Mason’s concerns, Avani gets her guy and they kiss.

Meanwhile Avani puts the fear into Barney and tells him to shut his mouth about Mason.

5. Jean on the beach

Lucky Jean bags herself a holiday after Harvey wins a trip to Greece in a radio competition.

But think again about Harvey and Jean walking off into the Greek sunset. Jean refuses the offer of a holiday with Harvey but he does make the ultimate gesture.

Harvey selflessly offers Jean and Stacey the chance to jet off to Greece instead.

With kindness like that perhaps that will remind Jean why she fell in love with Harvey.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

