4 theories on why Max Branning will ‘return’ to EastEnders

With Stacey Slater set to leave EastEnders this year, speculation is at an all-time high that this could lead to the return of the man, the monolith, and the icon, Max Branning. Love rat Max was at the heart of Stacey’s biggest storyline in the soap – cheating on his own wife with Stacey, who was married to his son.

A messy series of events which came crashing down on their heads during the Christmas of 2007. Since then, Bradley died and Max left Walford, but fans have long clamoured for his return.

Might star Lacey Turner’s exit involve the return of lover Max? And if so, under what circumstances could Max come back to see her off?

Max has been absent from his daughter’s life for six years (Picture: BBC)

1. Max to return for daughter Lauren, EastEnders fans predict

Max’s most compelling reason to return to Walford is for daughter Lauren. Lauren has just given birth to his grandson, Jimmy, and is set to marry Peter later this year, which should spur on his return.

“Surely coming back for Lauren and Peter’s wedding as well as for baby Jimmy would be the most logical reason?” wrote one fan on Reddit.

“He’ll arrive back, most likely to see Lauren,” wrote one fan.

They continued: “He’ll find out about Annie. He’ll probably bring Abi Jr. with him, so he and Cindy sharing a granddaughter will butt heads and then I’m sure sleep together. And finally, he and Stacey will leave together to start a new life.”

Stacey is set to depart Walford later this year (Picture: BBC)

2. He’s back for struggling Stacey

Another theory ties Max’s alleged return to Stacey’s current struggles. Today’s episode showed that she’s still seriously troubled by Martin’s death, shutting out her family, and herself away in bed. Might Max come back for his former lover?

“I think he gets a call that Stacey is in a seriously bad way and that she needs help, so he returns for her and then ends up sticking around after she’s gone,” suggested one viewer.

Star Lacey Turner revealed last week that she will be leaving the soap later this year – will Max be back in her time of need?

Randy Max was one of the soap’s biggest lotharios (Picture: BBC)

3. He’s here to sow his oats

Noted love rat Max was renowned for his many affairs, flings and toxic relationships during his previous stints. And, as rumours of his return reached fever pitch, many wondered who he’d set his sights on first.

“Knowing max he’ll be on the prowl for new women around the square,” said one fan. “I could see him and cindy hooking up before she finds out he got with her daughter and killed her son. I could see him also looking to cause drama in already existing relationships like Vicki or even be sniffing around priya.”

“50 quid bet that he ends up in Cindy’s bed before the end of the year!” predicted another.

A match made in heaven?

Linda had a child with lovelorn Max (Picture: BBC)

4. Max returned for Linda and Annie, EastEnders fan theory predicts

Before leaving in 2019, Max fell for Linda Carter. During this time, they did briefly sleep together – netting him another daughter in little Annie. As far as we know, Max doesn’t know about Annie, but might he have learned about his estranged child during his absence?

And as another viewer pointed out, his feelings for Linda were stronger than most.

“This is how Max and Linda left off,” one viewer said, sharing a clip of their final interaction. “He declared his love for her, he bought the Vic back for her and asked her to run away with him.”

Has Max returned for Linda and Annie?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

