4 theories on what will happen in EastEnders tonight as early release episode held back from iPlayer

Fans of EastEnders are in a frenzy in advance of tonight’s episode – which has been held back from iPlayer until it airs on BBC One later tonight. With Ben Wadey taking over from Chris Clenshaw as Executive Producer, his first act has been to promise big things for tonight – his first episode in the role.

Since last Friday, the BBC have released a series of enigmatic promotional videos, all teasing that something big is coming.

Between footage of a mysterious disembodied door opening on the Square (‘knock knock!’) and first-person footage of an unknown figure emerging from Walford tube station (‘blink and you’ll miss it!’) tonight’s episode is set to be one for the ages.

But what’s happening on EastEnders tonight? With fans counting down the minutes until 19.30pm, speculation has been rife as to what’s going down. Here’s our run down of the best.

The soap has hinted that a major return is coming (Credit: BBC/X)

1. A major character to return in EastEnders tonight?

Recent months saw various outlets report the ‘return’ of several fan favourites to the soap. With Zoe Slater and Max Branning both reportedly headed back to Walford, many are convinced that tonight heralds their formal reintroduction to the show.

Taking this speculation one step further, some have even wondered whether Zoe and Max might return together, having met and married during their time away from the Square.

“Imagine Max and Zoe (who’ve never met) ended up meeting somewhere and turn up together. Maybe he doesn’t even know her true identity. I might throw up,” wrote one fan.

“OMG imagine if Zoe & Max return together tonight and we discover that their in a relationship. I mean Max does love a Slater lady ( ie his affair with Stacey Slater in 2007) )” said another.

Several names have been thrown into the mix regarding the mystery returnee (if that’s what this is) – including Ben Mitchell, Zainab Masood, Tanya Branning and more. Is a former soap icon about to return?

Kat bid farewell to Zoe at a tube station (Credit: BBC)

2. Zoe Slater is revealed to be Joel’s mum

Another popular fan theory doing the rounds at the moment has viewers wondering whether Zoe might be the absentee mother of Joel Marshall. With scenes from tonight’s episode following Joel as he assaults a girl in a tube station, this may tie into what we know about a Zoe ‘return’ – after all, she was last seen leaving via the tube.

“I’d love for Zoe to be Joel’s mother and recreate the you ain’t my muva moment when she tries telling him off,” wrote one fan.

“Vicki shouting at Joel for his behaviour, Joel: “you can’t tell me what to do you ain’t my mutha” Zoe walks in “But I am!” suggested another.

Is the soap about to reprise its most famous moment?

Fans are keen to see Joel’s comeuppance (Credit: BBC)

3. Joel dies in EastEnders tonight?

One fan has wondered whether the soap might be hiding a surprise death up its sleeve for tonight – namely, controversial teenager Joel Marshall.

“Is Joel getting killed off omg,” asked this viewer on X.

However, given that Joel’s story only just seems to be heating up, this seems like an unlikely prospect, at best.

‘The Six’ teased a major storyline almost a year in advance (Credit: BBC)

4. Flash-forward

Others have speculated that the episode could end with a flash-forward, teasing the next few months under Ben Wadey’s reign. This wouldn’t be first time EastEnders has pulled off such a trick – teasing its infamous flashforward for ‘The Six’ in February 2023.

“Better be either a flashforward or a trailer for the next few months don’t let us down,” begged one viewer.

“Excited for his era to begin, fingers crossed another flashforward with Joel as the body,” said another.

Alfie tries to support upset Jean (Credit: BBC)

What’s actually happening on EastEnders tonight? All we know so far

It’s business as usual according to EastEnders spoilers for tonight, with Elaine dealing from the fallout of Friday’s split with George. Meanwhile, Alfie talks an enraged Jean down when she attempts to sabotage Harvey’s limo business.

However, a call from Stacey soon distracts him, turning everything upside down…

Elsewhere, Tommy and Joel’s mucking about on the tube takes a sinister turn when Joel inappropriately touches a fellow passenger. Guards apprehend him at the station, just as Vicki and Ross arrive. How will they react to Joel’s latest show of vile behaviour?

