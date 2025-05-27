4 theories on how Max Bowden will ‘return’ to EastEnders as Ben Mitchell

Here are 4 huge theories on how Max Bowden will ‘return’ to the BBC soap EastEnders as iconic character Ben Mitchell.

Recently, it was reported by The Sun that Ben Mitchell will be heading back to our screens for a ‘guest stint’ with hopes of a more permanent stay in the future.

But, how will he come back? Well, fans have already started sharing their predictions!

Will he return a free man? (Credit: BBC)

1. Buys The Albert

At the moment in EastEnders, Cindy has just taken over The Albert as Kathy handed over the keys during their feud.

Kathy did so to buy Cindy’s silence over her attack at Christmas.

But now a new fan theory has predicted that Ben Mitchell will return to buy The Albert back for his family.

One fan on X shared: “Ben’s going to get The Albert back for his mum, ain’t he?”

2. Fraud sentence reduced

Another possibility is that Ben’s heading right back into Albert Square as he gets out of prison earlier than expected.

One viewer commented: “Unless Ben Mitchell got his fraud sentence commuted, how is he coming back? They could show scenes in prison but if not, how is he getting out this early as I think he got 6 years?”

Is a Ben and Callum reunion on the cards? (Credit: BBC)

3. Callum visits Ben in prison

With Ben said to be returning for a ‘guest stint,’ it’s possible that the scenes he’ll appear in will be based solely in the prison over in America.

One theory is that Callum Highway will head over to the prison to visit Ben…

“He did get six years. I just think there’s going to be a scene of Callum visiting Ben in prison or something,” one fan suggested.

4. Funeral

A more tragic scenario would be that Ben might return for a funeral of a loved one.

And, fans are now fearing for Callum’s future on the soap, predicting that he could be killed off. This would then spark Ben’s appearance during his funeral scenes.

A viewer on X said: “Me watching Callum now so that Ben is only back for a funeral.”

But, how and why will Ben return back onto our screens again?

