4 reasons Nicola Mitchell is best new character in EastEnders in years

Nicola Mitchell made her way into EastEnders just months ago and she’s already cemented her position as ‘best new character’ the soap has seen in years.

Ex-wife of Teddy Mitchell, Nicola’s made Walford her home and she’s not been afraid to put her stamp on the place…

Here’s why Nicola’s already an Albert Square icon!

Nicola belongs in Walford (Credit: BBC)

1. Nicola fits right in

From the moment she rocked up in Walford, Nicola made quite the impact.

Her peroxide blonde hair was immediately recognisable, with her whole look and attitude fitting right into not only the Mitchell clan but also the whole of Walford.

She was certain to make sure everyone knew who Nicola Mitchell is, even setting up her foundations in the Square through the business, Harry’s Barn.

She has similarities to many classic Walford characters, with Nicola fitting right in. It’s almost as if we’ve known her for years, making her an instant hit with viewers.

2. Interesting backstory

Not only does Nicola have all of the elements of a classic character, she’s also adding her own bit of pizzazz into the soap.

With her own backstory, Nicola’s got us really invested in her story and as a result, her whole Mitchell family.

It’s just been revealed that Nicola was the one to kill Harry’s former girlfriend, Shireen Bashar. But, she’s making out that Teddy was the one to bump her off.

We’re desperate to find out just why Nicola finished off Shireen… And, we’re totally here for a female villain in the soap, which brings us to our next point…

Nicola has many layers to uncover… (Credit: BBC)

3. She’s a strong woman

It’s about time since EastEnders had a female villain roaming around Walford again. And, Nicola fits the brief.

Even if she wasn’t a villain, the chances are that we’d still love her. She’s a strong, powerful woman. A matriarch who stands for no nonsense.

She’s a family woman, with everything she does being to ‘protect her boys’ and stop people from threatening her family… She’s gearing up to be the female version of Phil Mitchell, and there’s bound to be lots more drama in store for the character.

4. A character with so much potential

We’re just starting to uncover a few layers of Nicola, but we reckon there are a few skeletons left in her closet that we’re yet to know about.

Her true colours are just starting to bubble to the surface and we’re in for a treat. Nicola’s wowed us so far, and she has potential to become an EastEnders legend talked about for years to come amongst other icons such as Peggy Mitchell.

It’s been a long time since we’ve taken to a new character quite so quickly.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

