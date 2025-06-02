4 EastEnders theories on how Zoe Slater will ‘return’ to soap after 20 years

Michelle Ryan is set to return to EastEnders as Zoe Slater, it has been reported. The then-youngest member of the Slater clan was responsible for one of the soap’s most iconic moments of all time as she learned that her sister, Kat, was actually her mother.

Michelle played the role from 2000 to 2005, before leaving to pursue opportunities further afield. It’s been two decades since the character has appeared on screens, but fans have held out hope for her return.

And, as of this weekend, it seems as though all those crossed fingers made have paid off. The Sun report that Michelle has agreed to return to the soap to reprise her biggest role.

“Bosses have repeatedly reached out to Michelle over the years, but the timing has never been quite right,” a source said. “People are still talking about her character, so it’s a real coup to bring her back. She feels like now is the perfect moment — and there was an exciting script on the table.”

But what might bring Zoe back to Walford?

A mother-daughter reconciliation is long overdue (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

1. Making up with Kat

Highest on fans’ list of demands is that estranged mother and daughter Kat and Zoe settle their differences. With Zoe now in her 40s, it would be interesting to see the family dynamic between an all-grown up Zoe and her mother.

“Have her makeup with Kat. Last time we heard from her, she no longer wanted Kat in her life,” wrote one fan on Reddit.

“The scenes of her and Kat are going to incredible,” said another.

Could Zoe return to Albert Square to repair her relationship with Kat?

Max Branning is reportedly on his way back too (Credit: BBC)

2. She’s married to Max

Another theory has predicted that when she does return to Walford, she may not do so alone. With Jake Wood’s Max Branning also rumoured to be headed back into town, some have wondered whether she may have met and married Max during the missing years.

“Theory going around that Zoe returns with her husband Max Branning. Can you imagine?” said one fan.

“What if Zoe new fella is Max?” asked another.

“The mess that would be interesting tbf,” a third mused.

Do you want to see Zoe return as Max’s latest bride?

Kat and Alfie have reconciled… now, how about her daughter? (Credit: BBC)

3. For Kat and Alfie’s wedding (again)

Upcoming EastEnders spoilers have revealed that Kat and Alfie are set to tie the knot for a third time. The soap has already released images of Kat and Alfie in their full wedding gear, but some have predicted a twist in store.

“Apparently I’ve heard that these scenes are for a “Fake wedding” as part of Alfie & Kat’s new photoshoot setup. This means that the actual #Kalfie wedding ( if there is one) could still take place in September in line with Zoe’s return,” one viewer teased.

“I’m guessing Zoe will return at Kat and Alfie’s wedding then,” said another.

Meet the new boss? (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

4. She’s taking over The Vic

With a recent leak revealing that The Vic is set to go up for auction in the upcoming weeks, speculation has been rife about who the new owners might be. Putting two and two together – and adding another fan theory to the sum – one viewer has predicted that Zoe might become the pub’s new landlady.

“Watch when Zoe is Max’s new rich wife and they’ve come back to run the Vic together…” this fan said on X.

How do you want to see Zoe return?

