Prince William and Princess Kate have paid a heartbreaking tribute following the death of teenage photographer Liz Hatton.

In October, the Princess of Wales met Liz – who was battling cancer – and the heartwarming meeting was documented on social media.

Kate herself has recently finished chemotherapy for a disclosed form of cancer. She has been slowly getting back to public appearance and duties.

At the start of October, Kate, 42, and husband Prince William, 42, met Liz. Liz, who was a budding photographer, was told by doctors earlier this year that she had between six months and three years to live.

Liz was invited by Prince William to photograph investiture recipients receiving their honours. She photographed cyclist Sir Mark Cavendish being knighted by the Prince of Wales.

Liz was diagnosed with desmoplastic small round cell tumour in January. After her diagnosis, she shared a “bucket list” online of all the things she wanted to capture by the camera.

The list included her wish to take pictures of a music festival, a fashion shoot and the rehearsal of a major musical.

Heartbreakingly, this week, Liz’s death was announced.

The Prince and Princess of Wales issued a touching message on their social media pages.

It read: “We are so sorry to hear that Liz Hatton has sadly passed away. It was an honour to have met such a brave and humble young woman.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Liz’s parents Vicky and Aaron and her brother Mateo at this unimaginably difficult time. W & C.”

Last month, Liz clearly inspired the Prince and Princess of Wales. They posted a couple of pictures to their Instagram account at the time.

The first showed Kate embracing Liz in a warm hug, and the other saw the royal couple smiling alongside Liz and her family.

Such lovely, genuine and kind people.

They wrote: “A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. W&C.”

Meanwhile, Liz wrote on her Instagram Story: “Such lovely, genuine and kind people. I’m over the moon that my family and I had this experience.”

William and Kate news

Fans gushed over the moment between Kate and Liz. One said: “What wonderful and heartwarming photos.”

Another commented: “So lovely to see HRH easing back into engagements!!!”

Someone else added: “The first picture has my heart. It’s so great to see the Princess of Wales back!”

Another said: “It’s lovely to see the genuine Princess Kate. Sending lots of hugs her way from me!”

Meanwhile, Kensington Palace shared some details on the meeting at the time. They said: “Following the investiture, both the Prince and Princess of Wales met Liz privately with her family to hear about her day and journey.”

