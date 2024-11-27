Prince William and Princess Kate have endured a difficult year, so it is no surprise that they reportedly wish to celebrate a low-key and traditional Christmas on the royal estate.

To mark Princess Kate’s first Christmas since battling cancer, the family are said to be celebrating Christmas at Sandringham.

Prince William and Princess Kate plan ‘quiet’ Christmas

The royal couple are evidently taking the festive season to spend some well earned time with their three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

King Charles’ former butler Grant Harrold told the New York Post: “Last Christmas she was probably aware that something wasn’t quite right, so I imagine it was quite a tough Christmas.”

The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year after undergoing abdominal surgery. She has since had chemotherapy treatment and returned to work.

Harrold went on to say of the couple’s festive plans:”[This year is going to be] more positive, based on what we’ve been told.

“It will be like any other Christmas, focused on the young family. They’re very family-orientated, like the late Queen. So that will be their focus.”

He also explained that the Waleses will likely arrive at Sandringham on December 23, to begin their celebrations.

Princess Kate latest

Reports also explain that Princess Kate is busy putting together a carol concert at Westminster Abbey on December 6. The service will will be broadcast on TV and attended by members of the royal family.

Kensington Palace explained in a statement that the theme is “Together at Christmas”. The service hopes to provide “a moment to reflect upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives”.

The statement continued that the Princess of Wales wishes to “celebrate the many people supporting those in need – individuals who have inspired, counselled, comforted, and above all else shown that love is the greatest gift we can receive”.

It comes after reports that Princess Kate is set to attend a royal engagement next week.

Royal news

On December 3, Kate and William, 42, will greet the Emir of Qatar and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher.

They will then accompany them to Horse Guards Parade for a grand ceremonial welcome.

It’s not just Kate and William who will be at the event…

King Charles and Queen Camilla will also welcome their esteemed guests.

After the event the King and Queen will accompany them back to Buckingham Palace alongside William and Kate. The royals will take part in a carriage procession along The Mall.

The guests are then expected to be greeted by a second Guard of Honour.

It all sounds very regal, indeed!

