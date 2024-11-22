Queen Camilla has pulled out of the Royal Variety show tonight as she recovers from a recent chest infection.

Earlier this month, Camilla was forced to pull out of royal engagements after contracting a chest infection.

The Queen Consort, 77, was advised by her doctors to have a “short period of rest”. She missed the Remembrance Day weekend events.

Now, the palace has confirmed that Camilla won’t attend the Royal Variety Performance on Friday night.

In a new statement on November 22, the palace said: “Following a recent chest infection, the Queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms, as a result of which doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritise sufficient rest.

“With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from attendance at tonight’s Royal Variety Performance. His Majesty will attend as planned.”

It comes just weeks after Camilla missed Remembrance Day weekend events.

Royal fans have sent their well-wishes to Camilla following the latest news.

One person said on X: “Rest is important, nasty colds take quite a while.”

Another wrote: “Our thoughts and best wishes to Queen Camilla.”

The news of Camilla’s health comes just days after she lost her beloved dog, Beth.

A palace spokesperson said in a statement: “A sad farewell to Beth, The Queen’s much-loved companion from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire.”

It is believed that the dog Beth had an untreatable tumour. As a result she had to be put down last weekend.

King Charles and Camilla recently returned home from their overseas trip to Australia and Samoa. During the trip, the King reportedly paused his cancer treatment.

His cancer diagnosis was announced publicly in February.

In October, a report claimed that the King will return to a normal working schedule next year. A royal aide said: “He has genuinely loved this tour. He has genuinely thrived on the programme. It’s lifted his spirits, his mood and his recovery. In that sense, the tour – despite its demands – has been the perfect tonic.

“It is hard to overstate the joy that he takes from duty and service and being in public and seeing those crowds engaging with communities across the spectrum. That really does lift the spirits. You can see that.”

Meanwhile, they added: “We’re now working on a pretty normal looking, full overseas tour programme for next year, which is a high for us to end on.”

