Queen Camilla has pulled out of royal engagements this week after contracting a chest infection, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Queen Consort, 77, has been advised by her doctors to have a “short period of rest”.

This means Camilla has had to pull out of her engagements for this week.

Camilla has withdrawn from her engagements this week amid a chest infection (Credit: Cover Images)

A palace spokesperson said that “with great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week” due to her illness.

They added that the Queen “very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal”.

“She apologises to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result,” they also said.

The Duchess of Gloucester – wife of Queen Elizabeth II‘s cousin the Duke of Gloucester – will stand in for Camilla at the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Thursday.

The palace said the Queen is “hopeful” she’ll be able to attend weekend duties (Credit: Cover Images)

Royal fans have sent their well wishes to Camilla. One person said on X: “I hope the Queen recovers quickly and takes the time she needs to rest.”

Another wrote: “Health comes first.”

A third added: “Wishing the Queen a swift recovery. Her health is our top concern.”

Someone else said: “I hope she gets the rest she needs to recover quickly.”

The King and Queen recently returned from their Australia and Samoa trip (Credit: Cover Images)

King and Queen latest

King Charles and Camilla recently returned home from their overseas trip to Australia and Samoa. During the trip, the King reportedly paused his cancer treatment.

His cancer diagnosis was announced publicly in February.

In October, a report claimed that the King will return to a normal working schedule next year. A royal aide said: “He has genuinely loved this tour. He has genuinely thrived on the programme. It’s lifted his spirits, his mood and his recovery. In that sense, the tour – despite its demands – has been the perfect tonic.

“It is hard to overstate the joy that he takes from duty and service and being in public and seeing those crowds engaging with communities across the spectrum. That really does lift the spirits. You can see that.”

Meanwhile, they added: “We’re now working on a pretty normal looking, full overseas tour programme for next year, which is a high for us to end on.”

