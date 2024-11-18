Buckingham Palace has announced the sad news that the beloved rescue dog of Queen Camilla has died.

The beloved Jack Russell terrier was adopted as a 12-week-old puppy by her Majesty, 77, from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, in 2011. Another dog, Bluebell joined the family the following year.

However, on Monday (November 18) it was announced that Beth had sadly passed away.

The Queen’s dog has died (Credit: Shutterstock)

Queen Camilla dog

Buckingham Palace revealed the sad news today (November 18).

A spokesperson said in a statement: “A sad farewell to Beth, The Queen’s much-loved companion from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire.”

The touching tribute was accompanied by a series of sweet snaps of the King and Queen with Beth. As well as footage of the pup helping with an official opening, and the dog meeting the late Paul O’Grady.

It is believed that the dog Beth had an untreatable tumour. As a result she had to be put down at the weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

Camilla fans rally round after news of dog death

Royal fans were quick to send messages of condolences to Camilla. In the comments section, one person said: “Rest in peace Beth. Sending love to Her Majesty and the King.”

So sorry for your loss, Your Majesty.

Someone else added: “A loss of a pet is so hard. Sending love and good feelings.” A third penned: “So sorry for your loss, Your Majesty.”

Queen Camilla on finding Beth and Bluebell

Before Beth was rescued by Battersea, the dog was found tied to a post. The Queen’s other dog Bluebell was discovered in the woods with no fur.

“Along I went to Battersea, and Beth appeared, and she had just been moved from pillar to post and dumped,” she also said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“We thought it would be nice for her to have a friend. They found [Bluebell] two or three weeks later, wandering about in the woods, with no hair on her, covered in sores, virtually dead. And they nursed her back to life and her hair grew again. She’s very sweet, but a tiny bit neurotic, shall we say.”

Queen Camilla and dogs

The royals are known for their love of dogs. The late Queen Elizabeth owned several Corgis throughout her lifetime.

Back in 2020, Camilla opened up about her love for her dogs further during the interview with BBC Radio 5 Live.

“The nice thing about dogs is you can sit them down, you could have a nice long conversation, you could be cross, you could be sad and they just sit looking at you wagging their tail,” she told host Emma Barnett.

Read more: Inside one of King Charles’ toughest years yet as he marks 76th birthday

Do you remember seeing Camilla’s dog Beth make an appearance over the years? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.