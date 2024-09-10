Prince Louis, the youngest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales, left some royal fans worrying with his antics in a new family video shared this week.

On Monday (September 9), Kate, Princess of Wales, issued an update on her cancer treatment as she revealed she has finished her chemotherapy.

Alongside a heartfelt and emotional message, a beautiful video captured during the family’s summer was shared.

Louis stole the show in a beautiful new family video (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Louis in Princess of Wales video

In the video, Kate, Prince William and their three children – Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Louis, six, – enjoyed some quality time together.

It saw them cuddling, enjoying walks, playing games with Kate‘s parents and having a picnic.

I covered my eyes when I saw Louis up the tree…

At one moment though, little Louis climbed a tree before getting high up as mum Kate watched on from below.

Louis’ behaviour sparked reaction from fans, with some amused and others slightly concerned!

Just Prince Louis doing Prince Louis things https://t.co/ogZTv13wIv — The Lioness of Windsor (@LionessofWindsr) September 10, 2024

One person said on X: “My stomach clenched looking at this,” after seeing a clip of Louis up in the tree.

Another wrote: “Isn’t it a gorgeous video!! So lovely to see Catherine and William looking so in love and happy and with their beautiful children.. although I covered my eyes when I saw Louis up the tree…”

Someone else added: “The old Peds ER nurse in me wanted Louis to get out of that tree at once.”

Another person admitted the moment was “scary” and someone predicted that Kate looked worried.

Meanwhile, one fan laughed: “Just Prince Louis doing Prince Louis things.”

Another quipped: “Just… Prince Louis.”

Prince Louis sparked some worry among fans as he climbed a tree (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess of Wales cancer update

In a new statement on Monday, Kate shared that her chemotherapy has finished and said “doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus”.

Kate added: “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

“The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.”

The Princess of Wales added: “This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.

Kate confirmed on Monday that she has finished her chemotherapy treatment (Credit: Cover Images)

When Kate will return to duties

“Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.

“I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”

