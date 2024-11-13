The Princess of Wales has revealed that she will host her Together at Christmas Carol Service, which airs on ITV1 on Christmas Eve.

The royal family shared the news on social media, with a video showing the invitations being printed. The clip showed her gold C crest being embossed on the invitations by a printing press.

The caption revealed more details of the event, including the date it will be filmed at Westminster Abbey.

The Together at Christmas Carol Service comes after Kate’s appearance on Remembrance Sunday (Credit: Splash News)

Princess of Wales announces Together at Christmas Carol Service

Posting on Instagram and Twitter, the caption read: “Something exciting is coming…”

It then continued: “The invitations are fresh off the press for this year’s Together At Christmas Carol Service, which will be returning to Westminster Abbey on Friday 6 December. We can’t wait for you to join us too! Tune in on @ITV and @ITVX on Christmas Eve.”

Royal fans react

The Princess of Wales’ fans are delighted that she’s back, with many taking it as a sign that she is well and truly on the mend.

One commented: “The fact that The Princess of Wales is already announcing and promoting her Christmas concert – a month before – is clearly very good news. She clearly is feeling better and better.

“She looked absolutely radiant, beautiful and glowing at the Remembrance festival. So good to see that things are looking up for a hopeful 2025 for Catherine and her family. Let the light shine bright indeed.”

Another commented: “Thank you for doing this again! It’s my favourite royal event of the year.” A third said: “So excited! Thank you Catherine and her wonderful staff for making this happen this year!!”

Another then added: “Beyond excited for the most magical Christmas event of them all. This video is so sweet.” “Omg such wonderful news!!” another declared. “I’m so excited to see our beautiful Princess of Wales return to Westminster Abbey with her family for her incredible Christmas Carol Service! I’m sure it will be a beautiful evening as always I’m so happy this is a tradition now.”

“I can’t wait to watch this as it’s a highlight of our family’s during Christmas,” said another. “This is so great!! Really looking forward to seeing the gorgeous Princess of Wales and all the performances. This is what Christmas is all about!” another declared.

Kate was accompanied by Prince William and their children – George, Charlotte and Louis – last year (Credit: Splash News)

‘A moment to reflect’

William and Kate’s Royal Foundation website provided more details of the event.

It shared: “The Princess of Wales will host her fourth Together at Christmas Carol Service this December. This year’s service provides a moment to reflect upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult time of our lives.

“The service will shine a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy in others in their communities, whether on a personal level with friends and family, through their work or as they selflessly give up their time through volunteering.”

It then revealed more details of the people who’ll be receiving the invites.

“Westminster Abbey will be filled with 1,600 people, alongside Members of The Royal Family and recognisable faces, who in their own ways have shown how love can help others thrive,” it read.

Details of performers were also shared.

“Combining traditional and modern elements to encompass people of all faiths and none, the service will see the world-renowned Westminster Abbey choir perform some of the nation’s most beloved carols, alongside musical performances from guests including Paloma Faith, Olivia Dean and Gregory Porter.”

The service will air as part of a special programme on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve.

