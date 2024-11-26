It’s been a tough year for Princess Kate, but in just one week’s time the royal will complete her biggest public engagement since finishing her cancer treatment.

The Princess of Wales, 42, is set to welcome the Emir of Qatar for his official state visit to the UK, alongside Prince William.

On December 3, Kate and William, 42, will greet the Emir – the monarch and head of state of the country – and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher. They will then accompany them to Horse Guards Parade for a beautifully grand ceremonial welcome.

Kate is set to make appearance at her biggest event since her cancer diagnosis (Picture by: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

It’s not just Kate and William who will be at the event, as King Charles and Queen Camilla will be there waiting to greet the guests.

After the event the King and Queen will accompany them back to Buckingham Palace alongside William and Kate. The royals will take part in a carriage procession along The Mall.

It’s believed that once back at the palace they will be met by a second Guard of Honour.

Kate announced the end of her cancer treatment in September.

While this new public appearance is big for Kate, it seems she still isn’t ready for a full and complete return. It has been confirmed she will not attend the State Banquet in the evening.

A royal source told the Daily Mail that Kate’s attendance at the visit was “good news”.

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his wife will arrive next Monday afternoon and complete a two-day visit. During their second day, the pair are expected to view a special exhibition in relation to Qatar in Buckingham Palace.

Kate withdrew from the public eye after Christmas Day last year. It was then confirmed she had to undergo abdominal surgery in January.

Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in March (Picture by: ALPR/AdMedia / SplashNews.com)

But after months of rumours and conspiracies about Kate, she announced she was being treated for cancer in March. It has never been disclosed exactly what kind of cancer Kate had.

After taking some time out to heal, Kate began to make a number of smaller appearances.

Over the last 11 months she has been spotted at events such as; Trooping the Colour, Remembrance Day events and Wimbledon. But this upcoming event will be the biggest since the end of her treatment.

In her September 9 announcement video, Kate herself admitted it felt like a “relief” to finish her treatment.

She also confirmed she was “looking forward to being back at work and undertaking public engagements in the coming months”. However, she added her main focus was “doing what I can to stay cancer free”.

Kate will also appear at Westminster Abbey on Friday next week, December 6, for her annual Christmas Carol Concert.

The family have had their fair share of illnesses this year, as King Charles faced his own cancer battle.

Camilla has also had to pull out of a few engagements recently as she continues to suffer with a chest infection.

