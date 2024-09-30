Princess Kate and Prince William’s latest move has proven just how devoted they are to their monarch.

The Princess of Wales recently shared that she had finished her course of chemotherapy to treat an undisclosed form of cancer. Now, she has signalled a huge step forward in returning to her full list of royal engagements.

Thus, proving just how important King Charles is to the couple…

Princess Kate and Prince William visit the King

The Princess has reportedly accompanied Prince William to see King Charles and Camilla at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral this week.

Their visit to the destination highlights their support for King Charles, who is also undergoing cancer treatment.

Consequently, veteran former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond has weighed in.

She told OK!: “I must admit, I was quite surprised to see William and Catherine back up in Balmoral so soon. We don’t know whether they had the children with them, but their visit underlines how important they feel it is to spend time with Charles. It’s been a few weeks since they’ve been together and I’m sure William in particular feels he wants to stay in close touch with his papa particularly as the King continues his cancer treatment.

“Catherine and Charles share a truly special bond, undoubtedly strengthened by their shared experience with cancer. So, it’s not so much Scotland’s enchanting allure that drew them this time, but rather her and William’s desire to spend quality time with the King. Hopefully, the kids were also present, which would have brought immense joy to Charles and Camilla.”

“Of course, travelling as a Royal is far easier than for an average person, but nonetheless, it requires some effort to relocate for a weekend visit and to be in the public eye as they were during the drive to church. It was heartening to see her there once again.”

Princess Kate’s latest cancer update

It comes after Princess Kate disclosed her efforts amid her healing journey. She told the public: “Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”

Kate also detailed of her health battle: “Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.

“William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling.”

She also paid tribute to those who continue their fight, which includes King Charles. The Princess said: “To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light so let that light shine bright.”

