Princess Kate has shared a new statement amid her cancer treatment, stating that she is “delighted” to share some news.

Kate, 42, left royal fans shocked when she announced she had been diagnosed with cancer back in March.

Amongst her many roles, Kate was appointed as joint President of the Scouts Association in September last year.

And she has now shared a statement to address the news that Dwayne Fields is the new UK Chief Scout.

Kate penned a message posted to Prince and Princess of Wales’ official X – formerly known as Twitter – account.

She said: “Delighted to welcome @DwayneFields as the new UK Chief Scout.

“The Scouts is such an incredible organisation, teaching #SkillsForLife and making a huge difference to young people across the country.”

Kate signed off the message: “Looking forward to working with you! C.”

Despite being known publicly as Kate, she is known in official capacities as her full name Catherine.

Royal fans were delighted to hear from the wife of Prince William as she continues to receive treatment.

One commented: “Nice to hear from you Princess of Wales. Hope to see you soon!”

A second wrote: “The Scouts are an amazing organisation. Good luck to the new Chief Scout. Also it’s lovely to hear from the Princess of Wales. Sending love.”

A third penned: “Love to see mummy C is doing well, can’t wait to have you back, we continue to pray for complete healing.”

Meanwhile, a fourth penned: “We love to hear from Catherine. Perfect healing to you, HRH Princess of Wales.”

Kate started volunteering for the Scouts shortly after marrying Prince William in 2011.

Kate is joint President of the Scouts Association (Credit: INFphoto.com)

Scouts boss praises Kate

The CEO of the organisation, Matt Hyde, praised the Princess of Wales following her cancer diagnosis.

He told the Mirror in April: “She’s totally charming and very good at putting people at ease. As you imagine, whether you’re a scout leader or a young person, when you’re meeting the [Princess of Wales] some people are in awe or starstruck.

“She’s fantastic at asking the right questions and listening to people. She’s naturally good at engaging with people of all ages.

“She really does bring the best out of young people and she really wants to hear their stories.”

Kate first volunteered for the Scouts when she was living on the Isle of Anglesey and, in 2020, spoke about her love of the organisation.

Kate was praised by the Scouts CEO following her cancer diagnosis (Credit: Cover Images)

On joining Prince Edward as joint President of the Scouts, she said: “For many children and young people, The Scout Association plays a key role as they build relationships and develop the skills they need to succeed in later life.

“When I volunteered with the Scouts on Anglesey eight years ago, I was struck by the huge impact the organisation has on inspiring young people to support their communities and achieve their goals.

“I am delighted to be joining the Duke of Kent as joint president of the association and look forward to working with Scouts across the country as they strive to make a positive difference to our society.”

