Princess Kate’s appearance as she embraces teen cancer patient leaves fans gushing

Kate, Princess of Wales, met a cancer patient this week and the heartwarming meeting was documented on social media.

Kate herself has recently finished chemotherapy for a disclosed form of cancer. She is slowly getting back to public appearance and duties.

This week, Kate, 42, and husband Prince William, 42, met Liz Hatton, 16. Liz, a budding photographer, was told by doctors earlier this year that she had between six months and three years to live.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Princess Kate and Liz Hatton

Liz was invited by Prince William to photograph investiture recipients receiving their honours on Wednesday.

She photographed cyclist Sir Mark Cavendish being knighted by the Prince of Wales.

Liz was diagnosed with desmoplastic small round cell tumour in January. After her diagnosis, she shared a “bucket list” online of all the things she wanted to capture by the camera.

The list included her wish to take pictures of a music festival, a fashion shoot and the rehearsal of a major musical.

Kate met Liz Hatton, who has cancer (Credit: Cover Images)

Liz has clearly inspired the Prince and Princess of Wales. They posted a couple of pictures to their Instagram account on Wednesday.

The first showed Kate embracing Liz in a warm hug, and the other saw the royal couple smiling alongside Liz and her family.

Such lovely, genuine and kind people.

They wrote: “A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. W&C.”

Meanwhile, Liz wrote on her Instagram Story: “Such lovely, genuine and kind people. I’m over the moon that my family and I had this experience.”

Kate said her cancer battle has been a “tough” time for her and her family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William and Kate latest

Fans gushed over the moment between Kate and Liz. One said: “What wonderful and heartwarming photos.”

Another commented: “So lovely to see HRH easing back into engagements!!!”

Someone else added: “The first picture has my heart. It’s so great to see the Princess of Wales back!”

Another said: “It’s lovely to see the genuine Princess Kate. Sending lots of hugs her way from me!”

Meanwhile, Kensington Palace shared some details on the meeting. They said: “Following the investiture, both the Prince and Princess of Wales met Liz privately with her family to hear about her day and journey.”

Kate recently finished her chemotherapy treatment (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate finishes chemotherapy

In September, Kate announced she had completed her chemotherapy treatment. She had shared her cancer diagnosis publicly in March.

She said: “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family.

“This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.

“Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus.”

Read more: Princess Kate and Prince William’s visit to King Charles ‘so soon’ after her cancer treatment proves ‘importance’

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.