Princess Kate has shared the news that’s she completed her chemotherapy treatment as she said she’s focusing on staying ‘cancer free’.

The Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis in March of this year. She said she was undergoing “preventative chemotherapy”.

Now, in a new statement on Monday (September 9), Kate, 42, said she’s finished her treatment following an “incredibly tough” time “for us as a family”.

Kate has shared the news that her cancer treatment has finished (Credit: SpashNews.com)

Princess Kate cancer update

Alongside a video of Kate, Prince William and their three children enjoying quality time together this summer, Kate shared a heartfelt message.

She said: “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

“The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.”

The Princess of Wales said it’s been an “incredibly tough” time for the family (Credit: Cover Images)

She continued: “With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.

“This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.

“Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.”

Royal fans appear delighted by the news (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess of Wales statement

The Princess of Wales said she looks forward to “being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can”.

Kate added: “Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.

“William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling.

“To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Royal fans expressed their delight over the news. One person said: “Such wonderful news from The Princess!”

Another wrote: “Good to hear you’re doing well, Kate.”

Read more: Princess Kate shares ‘delight’ over Scouts news amid her cancer treatment

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.