Princess Kate made a secret outing on Thursday following the end of her chemotherapy treatment.

The Princess of Wales took a break from royal duties earlier this year as she underwent “preventative chemotherapy”. She made a few public appearances, including the 2024 Trooping the Colour ceremony in June.

Now, following her recent announcement that she’s finished her treatment, Kate, 42, attended the English National Ballet’s matinee performance of Giselle as she eases back into public appearances.

Princess Kate at ballet performance

Taking to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ social media accounts on Thursday, Kate gushed: “Congratulations and thank you to @ENBallet and @Sadlers_Wells for the wonderfully powerful, moving and inspiring performance of Akram Khan’s Giselle.

“Creativity at its best! C.”

Earlier this month, Kate announced she had completed her chemotherapy treatment.

In a statement shared on social media, the Princess of Wales said: “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family.

Kate finishing chemotherapy treatment

“Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

“The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.”

The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family.

The royal added: “This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.

“Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.”

James Middleton on sister Kate

Meanwhile, this week, Kate’s brother James Middleton opened up about his bond with his sister.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, James discussed his battle with depression. He revealed how Kate and sister Pippa helped him through his struggles.

He explained: “I initially went into therapy and, at the right time, my family got involved and I’m very fortunate that they did because they did have to be patient and sit on the sidelines and watch and see me suffer.

“It was very challenging for them because all they wanted to do was help. But when the timing was right, they came and they understood and were able to understand a lot more than I actually thought.”

He also praised Kate and husband Prince William‘s work within mental health.

James added: “I recognise that the work both Catherine and William have done with mental health helped me move forward.”

