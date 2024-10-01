Princess Beatrice has announced she’s pregnant with her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The couple, who married in 2020, are already parents to their daughter Sienna – who recently turned three.

Now, Buckingham Palace has announced the joyful news that little Sienna has a sibling on the way.

Her Royal Highess Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together early in the new year; a sibling for Wolfie and Sienna. His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are… pic.twitter.com/HunPDbOEMV — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 1, 2024

Princess Beatrice pregnant

The post read: “Her Royal Highess Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together early in the new year; a sibling for Wolfie and Sienna.

“His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

Royal fans appear over the moon by the news. One person gushed: “Aww congratulations to Beatrice, Edo, and the children!”

Meanwhile, others were busy gushing over the post of Edoardo, his son Wolfie and little Sienna attached to the post. In the picture, Sienna is seen with bright blonde hair.

One fan gushed: “Did not notice their little girl had such blonde hair it’s beautiful! Congrats to the two of them.”

Another added: “Congratulations to the family! Look how blonde Sienna’s hair is!”

In addition, another added: “Sienna has such a beautiful blonde hair! I love it!”

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their second child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Beatrice and Edoardo daughter

In September 2021, Beatrice, 36, and Edoardo, 40, became parents for the first time to their daughter Sienna Elizabeth.

At the time, the couple announced her name. They said: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.

“The couple have said, ‘We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna.'”

Edoardo has eight-year-old son, Wolfie, from a previous relationship.

Sienna’s middle name was a nod to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The couple already have a daughter called Sienna (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Beatrice is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Her sister is Princess Eugenie – who has two children with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Princess Beatrice as a mum

In April this year, one of Beatrice’s friends gushed over the royal being a mum.

Gabriela Peacock told HELLO!: “Bea has such a good heart and she’s such a kind person, so motherhood came very naturally to her; she’s a fantastic mum. She’s had Wolfie in her life since she and Edo met and has always been incredible with him.

“She is extremely nurturing and involved with both kids’ lives. It’s lovely to see my best friend growing into this next stage of her life and to share it with her.”

She added: “Sienna is absolutely gorgeous and looks exactly like Bea. She’s really cheeky and has a very good personality.”

