Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, have shared a cute, intimate moment in a new family video leaving royal fans gushing.

But some fans also spotted their daughter Princess Charlotte‘s ‘look of disdain’ over the moment between her parents.

On Monday (September 9), the Princess of Wales announced she has finished her chemotherapy treatment. She shared her cancer diagnosis publicly in March.

She has taken a step back from royal duties to focus on her health.

Prince William and Kate video

Alongside Kate’s statement was a video of the family enjoying their summer break this year. It saw them cuddling, enjoying walks, playing games with Kate‘s parents and having a picnic.

Adored little Louis coming in for snuggles too – and Princess Charlotte’s look of disdain.

The clip also featured some cute moments between a loved-up William and Kate. One moment in particular caught the attention of fans as William is seen leaning down and kissing Kate’s neck.

Their children Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, are seen sitting beside them. But it was Charlotte’s reaction to her parents’ behaviour that amused royal fans online.

The little girl was seen pulling a face as she looked up at the camera.

One person shared the moment on X and wrote: “Adored little Louis coming in for snuggles too – and Princess Charlotte’s look of disdain.”

Another said: “Princess Charlotte: ‘REALLY PAPA?!'”

Someone else tweeted: “That is exactly the face my daughters pull at PDA, particularly in public!!! LOVE IT!”

Another laughed: “Princess Charlottes reaction is all of us.”

Kate cancer update

In the video, Kate shared an update on her health with fans. She said: “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

She added: “This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.

“Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.”

Kate said she’ll also return to royal engagements when she can over the next few months.

