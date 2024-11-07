Prince William attended the Earthshot Prize awards in South Africa on Wednesday – but his appearance came in for some criticism.

The Prince of Wales, 42, joined a star-studded line-up at the awards in Cape Town. The Earthshot Prize is an award that is rewarded to five winners each year for their contributions towards environmentalism.

Many celebrities were in attendance, including model Heidi Klum and conservationist Robert Irwin – the son of the late Steve Irwin.

William launched the Earthshot Prize in 2020. The awards ceremony took place on November 6 as William took to the green carpet and gave a speech.

Prince William at Earthshot Prize awards

William looked dapper in a grey blazer, blue shirt and navy smart trousers. He finished the look off with a casual pair of white trainers.

However, his appearance sparked divided opinions on social media. Some people thought he looked too causal for the event.

They all look very smart except Prince William. What is going on?

One person said on X: “I love #PrinceWilliam desperately, but he needs to up his wardrobe. You’re dashing, Your Royal Highness, up the wardrobe a bit.”

Another wrote: “They all look very smart except Prince William. What is going on?”

We’re used to seeing the Prince of Wales in smart attire at awards (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third commented: “Why is Prince William so casual… sneakers?!?!?”

A fourth focused on William’s new beard, adding: “I wish Prince William would go into the bathroom and have a damn good shave. He looks awful with that sorry excuse for a beard.”

According to royal commentator Rebecca English, William’s blazer was from a vintage shop in London. Meanwhile, his ‘sustainable trainers’ are from one of the Earthshot Prize finalists and are zero plastic and biodegradable.

One fan defended William’s look, writing: “I do like that Prince William seemed to base his outfit around supporting an Earthshot finalist.

“Even if I’m not a fan of the casual look, I definitely respect him highlighting one of the finalists.”

Prince of Wales news

Another said: “I must admit, #PrinceWilliam looks great also in this casual attire.”

Someone else gushed: “I think he looked very smart and handsome. Anyway, I’m biased. #PrinceWilliam looks good to me in anything.”

The Prince of Wales has been on a solo trip to South Africa this week for the awards. On Wednesday, William shared an update on his wife Kate weeks after she completed her chemotherapy treatment.

The Princess of Wales, 42, announced in March that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer. In September, Kate said she had finished her treatment and was focusing on “doing what I can to stay cancer free”.

William recently gushed over “amazing” Kate following her cancer battle (Credit: Cover Images)

William and Kate latest

Whilst speaking to reporters on Wednesday, William was asked how Kate’s doing. He replied: “She’s doing really well thanks. Hopefully she’s watching tonight and cheering me on.

“She’s been amazing this whole year and I know she’ll be really keen to see tonight be a success.”

