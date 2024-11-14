For the second year in a row Prince William has been named ‘world’s sexiest bald man’ – and fans think it’s because of his beard.

A new study has determined that the 42-year-old royal gets first place on the sexiest bald man list. The study focuses on both internet searches and certain physical aspects.

Marketing agency Reboot completed the research by scouring the net to work out just how many people were looking for risqué pictures of bald celebs.

The researchers announced: “Bald men have stolen hearts of millions of people around the world. From Stanley Tucci to Zinedine Zidane to John Travolta.”

Is it because of the new beard?! (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William named ‘world’s sexiest bald man’ after new beard

While there may have been a lot of contenders, they confirmed: “We have crunched the numbers to officially crown the Sexiest Bald Man for 2024.”

This year there were a number of A-list celebs in the running, including Hollywood actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. But it seems William is even sexier than him as The Rock got second place.

Investigators for the study provided some reasons this may be the case. They said: “The heir to the throne was considered a heartthrob in his younger years, but if our study is anything to go by, he still has sex appeal today.”

It seems in the research phase, Reboot found there was 16,800 annual searches for Prince William followed by ‘shirtless’ or ‘naked’.

But it wasn’t just Google searches that contributed to the investigation. The study looked at factors including height, net worth and adherence to the ‘golden ratio’.

The golden ratio is a mathematical calculation linked to ideal proportions found in renowned artworks.

The Prince of Wales has bagged the title again (Credit: Cover Images)

Sexiest bald man 2024 reaction

While the results may come as a surprise to some, many fans think the real reason is because of his beard. Others thought it’s because of the Prince’s royal status and wealth. Fans took to social media to share their opinions.

One wrote: “I was confused about this but then I remembered William grew his beard out and I accepted it.”

Another added: “Prince William is the sexiest bald man of the year! (And indeed, of the century). We knew this!”

Someone else mocked: “Tell me, what do you see in the billionaire Prince William?”

Another said: “How silly! He wouldn’t have been voted sexiest bald man if he wasn’t a member of a certain family.”

Others believed the study was wrong. A user on X (formerly Twitter) simply wrote: “I beg to differ.”

Meanwhile, a second wrote: “In a world with Zinedine Zidane, Vin Diesel, and The Rock, Prince William was named sexiest bald man alive? Lol.”

Whether fans agree or not, the research has proven to be true. This isn’t the first time William has appeared on the list.

He secured the top spot in 2021, but slipped to second place in 2022, before reclaiming his title in 2023. Now once again, he takes the crown.

