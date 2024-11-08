Prince William has revealed that his beard left daughter Princess Charlotte in “floods of tears”.

The Prince of Wales’ new facial hair has taken the internet by storm, with many royal fans loving the look.

However, William, 42, has shared that his nine-year-old daughter Charlotte wasn’t too keen on the beard when he first grew it out.

The Prince of Wales has grew out a beard this year (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William beard

This week, William went on a solo trip to South Africa as he attended the Earthshot Prize awards. The Earthshot Prize – launched by William in 2020 – is an award that is rewarded to five winners each year for their contributions towards environmentalism.

I got floods of tears, the first one I got tears, so I have to shave it off.

During a new interview, the Prince of Wales was asked about his facial hair.

He told reporters: “Well Charlotte didn’t like it the first time. I got floods of tears, the first one I got tears, so I have to shave it off. And then I grew it back.

“I thought, hang on a second and I convinced her it was going to be okay.”

Prince William said Charlotte cried over his beard (Credit: Cover Images)

William was also asked about his relaxed demeanour in Cape Town.

William added: “It’s interesting you say that, because I couldn’t be less relaxed this year, so it’s very interesting you’re all seeing that.”

This week, William opened up about his wife Kate following her cancer battle this year.

The Princess of Wales underwent preventative chemotherapy this year following a cancer diagnosis. She shared the diagnosis publicly in March and took a step back from royal duties.

William with no beard! (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate health latest

In September, Kate said she had finished her treatment and was focusing on “doing what I can to stay cancer free”.

Whilst speaking to reporters on Wednesday, William was asked how Kate’s doing. He replied: “She’s doing really well thanks. Hopefully she’s watching tonight and cheering me on. She’s been amazing this whole year and I know she’ll be really keen to see tonight be a success.”

Elsewhere, in the more recent interview, William opened up about Kate and his father King Charles‘ cancer battles. The King shared his cancer diagnosis in February and is undergoing treatment.

Prince William on ‘hardest year of his life’

The Prince of Wales said in Cape Town: “It’s probably been the hardest year in my life. So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult.

“I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done.”

He added: “But from a personal family point of view, it’s been, yeah, it’s been brutal.”

