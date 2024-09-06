Prince William and his new beard has royal enthusiasts over the moon, marking what many are calling a “new era” for the future King.

This unexpected fashion statement first caught the public’s eye in a heartfelt video shared in August. At the time, Prince William, alongside his wife Kate, congratulated Team GB’s athletes on their successes at the Paris Olympics.

However, his first post-summer engagement truly revealed his new appearance.

The Prince of Wales’ beard is back! (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William beard

The 42-year-old royal visited the Saatchi Gallery to explore the ‘Homelessness: Reframed’ exhibition – an event aimed at shedding light on the issue of homelessness.

This cause is close to William’s heart. The Prince founded Homewards in June 2023; a charity dedicated to ending homelessness and changing public perception.

The exhibition showcased extraordinary pieces from both UK-based and international artists.

These included notable names like Dave Martin, David Tovey, Simone Brewster, and Surfing Sofas.

Beyond the artwork, it was Prince William’s new beard that stole the show, sending royal fans into a frenzy.

Prince William showed off his new look at Saatchi Gallery (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans react

Social media flooded with comments and pictures celebrating the Prince’s revamped look.

One fan gushed: “What are my eyes seeing?! Prince William is back and has a new beard look and I love this era.”

She posted the sentiment alongside a series of photos of the bearded Prince.

“He’s having a full glow-up,” another agreed whilst a third fan joked: “Someone call the fire department.”

“Not only does he use his platform for good, helping the homeless and Earthshot, but he is seriously hot!!” A fourth swooned.

“I might have melted a few times,” another wrote.

A fan agreed: “I’ve never seen him looking better.”

Interestingly, the beard saga adds a layer to the now-fractured relationship between William and his brother Harry.

In Prince Harry‘s memoir, Spare, he revealed that William was jealous over Harry’s facial hair.

Harry described a tense moment when William – upset by Harry’s refusal to shave for his wedding – reportedly tried to use his position as the future king to pressure Harry into shaving.

The Prince has been estranged from his brother Prince Harry for years (Credit: SplashNews)

William and Harry news

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Prince William have been estranged for years.

However, the brothers recently found themselves in the same space when they both attended their uncle Lord Fellowes’ funeral on August 29.

Unfortunately, the family gathering did not help to mend their rift.

Attendees of the funeral noted the lack of warm interaction between Harry and William, stating that they kept their distance and sat separately at the back of St Mary’s Church.

This tension might have been heightened by Harry’s decision to release a paperback edition of his memoir, Spare, where he criticises members of the royal family.

This strained reunion is their last public appearance together since the King’s Coronation on May 6, 2023.

“William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance,” a local resident told The Sun.

Despite many believing that William and Harry should have used this opportunity to build bridges, GB News commentator Claire Pearsall disagreed.

“Like most families, you’re always going to have the people you don’t wish to speak with. It’s also not the occasion for those two to have some kind of either confrontation argument or great big making up,” she said.

“Because you take away from the fact that they were there to celebrate the life of a family member. It wasn’t about them. It was about somebody else.”

