Prince Harry is reportedly open to having a temporary role within the royal family if his brother Prince William apologises.

The brothers have had a strained relationship for years. Harry left his senior royal role alongside wife Meghan Markle in early 2020, before they headed to the United States.

They have since set up life in California with their two children – Archie, five, and Lilibet, three. However, he’s become somewhat estranged from his family after making a string of explosive allegations against them in his memoir Spare and tell-all 2021 Netflix documentary with Meghan, 43.

Could Harry ever return to royal duties? (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry and William

Now, according to reports, the Duke of Sussex, 39, would consider a return to the monarchy but on some conditions.

The Mirror claims that a source has said Harry is focused on “making a success of his life” in America.

However, the insider alleged that the Duke of Sussex would be open to taking on a temporary role within the royal family to “help out” if his father, King Charles, asked.

But there is one condition, apparently. The publication reports that Harry would want his brother Prince William, 42, to apologise first.

Harry reportedly wants an apology from brother William (Credit: Cover Images)

William and Harry reunion

Last week, reports claimed that Harry and William briefly reunited at their uncle Lord Fellowes’ funeral.

Lord Fellowes was married to Lady Jane Spencer, sister of Harry and William’s mother Princess Diana.

The Daily Mail claimed that there wasn’t a warm reunion between the two brothers. Attendees apparently claimed the pair kept their distance. They also reportedly “sat apart at the back of St Mary’s Church after arriving very discreetly”.

Meanwhile, a local told The Sun: “I didn’t know they were there. They arrived very discreetly.”

Another reportedly said: “William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance.”

Harry and Meghan quit their senior royal roles in 2020 (Credit: Cover Images)

Meghan and Harry news

In August, reports claimed that Meghan was feeling “frustrated” over Harry’s desire to reunite with his family.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine: “If Meghan is encouraging Harry to leave the past behind and move on, then I think it is a healthy move. They have made their decision, left the working royal family and left the UK.

“On the other hand, she doesn’t have an entire and complex history of life in the confines of the royal family to worry about. It’s easy for her to look forward… ensconced as she is in a country and lifestyle she is so used to and clearly loves. But Harry has said he wants to be reunited with his family… so he is obviously going to think about what has happened and how they have come to this state of affairs.”

She added: “And that’s probably quite frustrating for Meghan… who seems to be at ease with estrangement from her own family.”

