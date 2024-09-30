Prince Harry returns to UK without Meghan as Princess Kate and Prince William hint at US future

In Prince Harry news, the royal family member is expected to attend a string of visits today in the UK.

However, he will not be joined by his wife, Meghan Markle – according to reports.

Meanwhile, the Waleses allegedly have their own plans for the US.

Prince Harry news: Harry returns to UK without Meghan Markle

The Duke of Sussex is expected to celebrate the achievements and resilience of seriously ill young people and their families.

He will attend the WellChild awards ceremony in London in his role as the charity’s patron.

Of course, many will in turn wonder whether Prince Harry will be reunited with his family and perhaps take a trip to Balmoral to visit his father – as the King is believed to be spending time at his Scottish residence.

Harry’s visit comes as he is embroiled in a legal battle with the UK home office. The royal family member is reportedly launching an appeal against a High Court ruling, dismissing his challenge over a decision to change the level of personal security he receives whilst in the UK, by a Court of Appeal judge.

This first began when the Home Office cut off Harry’s right to automatic personal security whilst in the UK, in 2020.

Despite this, it is believed that Prince Harry will have some level of security – provided either via the police or his private team, when he attends the WellChild awards ceremony in London today (September 30).

Elsewhere, it seems the Prince and Princess of Wales may be homing in on Prince Harry’s home across the pond.

According to reports, the couple have reapplied for stateside trademarks for their Royal foundation.

Prince William and Princess Kate make US move

This application to the US Patent and Trademark Office, which includes items like printed race numbers, clothing, footwear and headgear, implies they intend to host charity events in the US.

Despite the bold move, BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond downplayed it’s importance.

Jennie told OK!: “I don’t think we should read too much into this. As it has been suggested this is more a case of housekeeping probably keeping the application within its legal time limits or something similar. There doesn’t seem to be any imminent move to launch an American initiative.

“But the very fact that they want to keep the application viable does suggest that, looking to the future, there may be new plans afoot. And that of course is positive. I certainly wouldn’t want to put any kind of spin on the interest in moving into America. We shouldn’t try to set up imaginary rivalries between William and Catherine/Harry and Meghan. They’ve got enough problems without us adding more unfounded speculation.”

She did add: “But William and Catherine are clearly very popular in the United States. I’ve no doubt that if the Foundation can help with the many issues surrounding mental health worldwide, then that support would be welcomed… and would carry with it a good deal of heft because of William and Catherine.”

