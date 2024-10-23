Prince Harry beats David Beckham in list of hottest men of all time as fans fume: ‘Certainly rigged!’

We all have our opinions when it comes to who we think deserves to be crowned the hottest celebrity of all time – and some will agree with the news of Prince Harry being named as the 25th hottest man.

Beating the likes of Hollywood heartthrob Bradley Cooper and football legend David Beckham, the Duke of Sussex, 40, was listed higher in Harper’s Bazaar’s list of the hottest men of all time.

It seems his looks, charming persona and royal status has done him all the favours – but some people online aren’t exactly approving of the results…

Harry the heartthrob? (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry named as 25th hottest man of all time

Let’s look at the breakdown of the list’s 50 hottest men of all time.

Topping the list is late Hollywood legend James Dean. Known for his roles in Rebel Without a Cause, East of Eden and Giant, James earned himself the heartthrob status in the 50s.

The actor is followed by The Godfather actor Marlon Brando, acting icon Cary Grant, fellow Giant star Rock Hudson, Paul Newman and singing legend Elvis Presley.

Also making the top 10 are Steve McQueen, Robert Redford, Clint Eastwood and Richard Gere.

Fans are in disbelief that Harry beat Becks (Credit: Cover Images)

Hollywood legends George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio also made the list, placing 13th, 14th and 15th.

Further down we have Idris Elba at 23, Jake Gyllenhaal at 24 and then Prince Harry in 25th place.

That is certainly a rigged poll. Harry is not hotter than David Beckham.

The royal beat the likes of actor Ryan Gosling (29th), sports icon David (39th) and Chris Hemsworth (47th).

At the bottom of the list – but certainly still a pretty respectable place to be! – is singer Zayn Malik in 48th place, actor Mahershala Ali in 49th and filmmaker Cary Fukunaga in 50th.

The late James Dean has been named as the hottest man of all time (Credit: Shutterstock)

Hottest man of all time list

Fans have shared their thoughts online, with many having VERY mixed reactions to Harry placing 25th.

One person said: “FFS!!!! This is sooo embarassing!”

Another added: “That is certainly a rigged poll. Harry is not hotter than David Beckham.”

Someone else wrote: “I’d rather be Prince Harry’s girl over David Beckham or Bradley Cooper… said nobody EVER.”

Read more: Meghan Markle has ‘weapon in her back pocket’ as she ‘wants to seek royal revenge’

However, someone else wrote: “Prince Harry deserves a place on that list.”

Another gushed: “Prince Harry’s been voted one of the 50 hottest men of all time… I can see why.”

The Duke of Sussex is definitely no stranger to being named in this kind of list. In 2019, he was announced as People’s winner of the ‘Sexiest Dad Alive’.

Then in 2020, he bagged the ‘Sexiest Royal’ title by People’s readers.

Who do you think if the hottest celebrity of all time? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.