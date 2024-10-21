In Meghan Markle news, the Duchess of Sussex is said to be seeking revenge against the royal family, an expert has warned.

Rumours have swirled in wake of Prince Harry’s bombshell release of the tell-all memoir, Spare, regarding whether Meghan will put her own pen to paper about the royal family…

Meghan Markle has hinted at writing her own book (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle news

Reports claim that Meghan hinted in an interview, back in 2022, that she kept a journal during her time as a working royal. Likely documenting what life was like within the firm.

Now, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond has had her say. She claims Meghan keeps the option of her own bombshell memoir in her back pocket.

Jennie told OK! : “It’s more than two years since she gave that interview, and she has steered clear of controversy about the Royal Family since. Obviously the journal she mentioned will remain a potential weapon in her back pocket if she ever feels the need to seek some sort of revenge. But she has behaved with discretion and dignity ever since Oprah and the documentary series.”

She continued: “I think she is looking forwards. Not backwards and is moving on with her life. So I don’t think we should be raising false alarms about any potential memoir.”

Meghan and Harry stepped away from the royal fold in 2020 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle could release tell-all memoir

In August 2022, Meghan spoke to The Cut about her family life in the US after bowing out of the royal family.

She revealed at the time that she did not have to sign an NDA

Meghan also alluded to the possession of her journal and reflecting on what she had written in it when she returned to the UK for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations that summer.

The Mirror reports that Meghan said at the time: “You go back and you open drawers and you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh. This is what I was writing in my journal there.'”

‘I’ve never signed anything that restricts me from talking’

Sunday Times Royal Editor Roya Nikkhah said of Meghan’s comments on the True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat:”The thinly veiled threats that came in [Meghan’s interview] …I think [she] probably hopes it does [feel threatening] to the Royal Family… [But] I think there’s a lot of eye-rolling. Going, ‘We’re used to this by now’… [But] that phrase, ‘I have a lot to say until I don’t’. And, ‘I’ve never signed anything that restricts me from talking’…there was a very strong inference there.”

She added: “She’s mentioned a couple of times in the last year or two that she kept a journal. I think there is a very strong inference that Meghan could write her own memoir.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from the royal fold in 2020.

They now live in California, with Harry making rare visits across the pond.

ED! has contacted Meghan’s representatives and Buckingham Palace for comment.

