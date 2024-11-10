King Charles and members of the royal family attended the Festival of Remembrance this weekend – but Queen Camilla didn’t.

The monarch, 75, was at the event, held at the Royal Albert Hall, alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales and Princess Anne.

Queen Camilla, 77, pulled out of the event due to a recent chest infection as she recovers. Camilla missed royal engagements this week due to her illness.

King Charles at Festival of Remembrance without Queen Camilla

The event also marked Princess Kate‘s first high-profile public appearance since completing her chemotherapy treatment. Both she and the King were diagnosed with cancer this year.

It’s believed that the King is still undergoing treatment. Kate completed her treatment in September, as she said she was looking forward to slowly getting back to royal duties.

Even when there were things happening on the stage we could see her eyes drawn to Charles with a look of almost maternal concern

According to new comments from a body language expert, Charles’ sister Princess Anne, 74, showed “maternal concern” for her brother at the event.

Judi James told the MailOnline that King Charles looked “frail” without Camilla by his side.

She said: “It was clear he had a very watchful wing-woman, in a touching display it was Princess Anne who flanked her brother and watched him like a hawk.

“Even when there were things happening on the stage we could see her eyes drawn to Charles with a look of almost maternal concern.”

Meanwhile, Judi analysed Kate and husband Prince William at the event. She said they “couldn’t keep their hands off each other”.

She added: “For a couple that usually limits their touch rituals or PDAs to one or two per appearance, this brief arrival walk to greet their hosts contained an ongoing volley of affectionate, loving and mutually protective touches, glances and truncated hugs.”

Princess of Wales at Festival of Remembrance

Royal fans were delighted to see the family out for the event, especially the King and Kate. Many gushed over the Princess of Wales’ “healthy” appearance.

One person said on social media: “Love to see both the King and the Princess of Wales looking healthy.”

Another wrote: “Soooo good to see Princess Catherine again. And she looks so beautiful and healthy.”

Someone else added: “It was absolutely wonderful to see our beautiful Princess of Wales again! She looks healthy and I couldn’t be happier for her and her family.”

Another commented: “Wonderful to see both the King and Princess of Wales looking healthy! Many blessings to all the royal family.”

