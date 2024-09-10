King Charles ‘back in business’ as Australia tour announced and monarch tipped to heal rift with Harry and finally evict Andrew

The latest royal news has seen confirmation that King Charles will tour Australia with wife Camilla next month.

It comes two years after he ascended the throne, in what has so far been a reign full of ups and downs.

His Majesty is currently undergoing cancer treatment and recently endured his beloved daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, undergoing a similar health battle.

He’s faced criticism over wife Camilla’s title, sister Princess Anne endured a shocking horse riding accident, Princess Beatrice made a popular telly appearance and Prince Andrew’s less than positive reputation has only worsened…

So what happens next? Earlier this week (September 9), it was announced that Kate had finished her cancer treatment. She even stated she’s considering a phased return to work.

Consequently, this has sparked thoughts of the royal family embarking on a new chapter as King Charles continues to sit on the throne. But what could be on the horizon for the royals?

King Charles news: ‘Always upbeat’

A royal insider recently predicted that there may be a change in mood on the horizon.

They claimed: “There has been a lot going on. But, the King has always been upbeat. Not once has he allowed himself to question the future. He’s dealt with everything head on.”

Another told the Daily Mirror: “Now he is back in business. There is a spring in his step and a renewed vigour with it too. Everything is looking positive, which is welcome.”

Queen Camilla confirmed the sentiment that things are looking up last week. She hinted that her husband was recovering well amid his cancer diagnosis in an appearance at the Dyson Cancer Centre in Bath.

She reportedly told a Macmillan worker that Charles is “doing very well”.

King Charles and Prince Harry’s relationship

However, as the bond between some members of the royal family appears to grow, other ties are under strain.

Ever since Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare, divulged a string of allegations against his family, the atmosphere between Harry and his royal relatives has been frostier than ever.

Amid a list of supposed snubs – from Prince Harry’s fleeting visit after Charles’ diagnosis to Harry and Meghan’s lack of invite to Balmoral – sources claim that King Charles is “focussed on things he believes are more important right now”. And they say this comes ahead of his relationship with Prince Harry.

However, other sources also claim Charles is “keener than ever” to heal the rift. Especially due to his young grandchildren.

Insiders told The Mirror in recent months that Charles is “absolutely committed to being present” in Harry’s children’s lives.

They continued: “He values family above everything and whatever the course of his ­relationship with his son he would never be content with just seeing his grandchildren on the odd video call.”

The Prince Andrew problem

Meanwhile, the King’s recent move of axing Prince Andrew’s security at royal lodge has reportedly reinforced reports that he is “growing impatient” with his brother.

This icy approach came after Prince Andrew was stripped of his working royal status due to his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince William has also reportedly keen to shun Andrew.

Speaking to Mail Online, Royal expert Richard Kay claimed that William has “long held a grudge” against his uncle.

The author penned: “Differences between monarch and heir do remain. Especially when it comes to the Prince Andrew scandal. William has long held a grudge against Andrew for being unwelcoming when he first introduced the then Kate Middleton to the Royal Family. And he feels that his father has been too soft on him. It has led to speculation that it is William who is pushing his father to evict the Duke of York from Royal Lodge, so the Waleses could move in.”

King Charles’ Australia tour

Despite the complex dynamics in his family, the King is expected to continue with his royal duties. He is predicted to embark on a tour of Australia and Samoa in October.

According to the Daily Mail, the King and Queen will arrive in Australia on Friday, October 18. They are then expected to fly out on the following Wednesday for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa.

The visit is the first by a reigning monarch since Queen Elizabeth II visited Canberra, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth in 2011.

