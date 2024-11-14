King Charles attended the premiere for Gladiator II this week after he admitted being “moved to tears” by Queen Camilla‘s recent documentary on domestic abuse.

The monarch, 76, and Camilla, 77, welcomed directors, actors, TV presenters, stunt performers and costume designers to Buckingham Palace on Wednesday afternoon. Later, Charles attended the 72nd Royal Film Performance screening of Gladiator II without his wife as she recovers from a chest infection.

During the palace reception, Wolf Hall actor Damian Lewis spoke to the King about Camilla’s ITV documentary. He acknowledged how emotional it had been.

His majesty agreed: “It’s very moving isn’t it? I think BAFTA are interested in it.” Charles said he was “moved to tears” over the ITV show.

King Charles on Queen Camilla documentary

The documentary, Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors, aired on Monday (November 11) on ITV1. The 90-minute film followed Camilla over one year as she tries to raise awareness of the shocking cases of violence against women.

Throughout the show she met with victims of abuse, as well as people who have lost their loved ones. The documentary left many viewers in tears.

While the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester all joined Charles at the palace reception earlier on Wednesday, Camilla left early as she is still recovering from a chest infection that made her step down from engagements.

The event marked the centenary of the Film and TV Charity.

Charles followed in the late Queen Elizabeth II‘s footsteps and became patron from the charity.

The royals also got the chance to view costumes and props from classic films over the years, including Dame Maggie Smith’s outfit from the 1982 film Evil Under The Sun.

King Charles attends Gladiator premiere alone

On Wednesday evening, celebrating the eve of his 76th birthday, Charles then made a solo appearance to the premiere of Gladiator II at Leicester Square.

The King gave all smiles as he posed for some photos. He wore a black tuxedo paired with a bowtie, fitting into the Hollywood atmosphere.

Camilla had to miss out on the red carpet premiere as she continues to recover from her chest infection. She told a guest during the palace reception that she’d “be coughing throughout” it.

The no-show at the event comes after Camilla had to cancel a number of engagements a week ago after doctors advised her to rest.

The royal began to return to public duties on Tuesday (November 12). It comes after she missed the Remembrance Sunday events at the weekend.

Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors is available to watch on ITVX now.

