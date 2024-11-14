Inside one of King Charles’ toughest years yet as he marks 76th birthday

It is the birthday of King Charles today (Thursday, November 14). It’s safe to say that it’s been a tough year for the monarch.

From a cancer diagnosis to his wife, Camilla, getting ill, here’s an inside look at one of the King’s toughest years yet.

It’s the birthday of King Charles today (Credit: CoverImages.com)

King Charles’ difficult year – cancer diagnosis

At the beginning of the year, King Charles underwent prostate surgery.

However, during his surgery, it was discovered that the King had cancer.

Buckingham Palace announced the shock news in February. “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” they said.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual,” they then continued.

He’s currently receiving treatment. His type of cancer hasn’t been revealed publicly.

Kate was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year too (Credit: BBC)

Kate’s cancer diagnosis

In March, the monarch’s daughter-in-law, Kate, announced that she had also been diagnosed with cancer.

In a video, the Princess of Wales explained that whilst she had undergone abdominal surgery back in January, it was not known that she had cancer until later.

“However tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” she said.

The King was said to be “so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did”.

It was also said that he had “remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law”.

In March, it was reported that the King and Kate had met shortly after she announced her diagnosis. It was claimed that the monarch was “extremely concerned” for the future queen.

“Shortly after the Princess of Wales recorded the message, she went around to the castle, and there was a private lunch with the King. We don’t know what was discussed. But it’s very clear that he is extremely concerned about her and I think he wants to make sure that she knows that,” a royal author claimed.

Camilla is currently ill (Credit: CoverImages.com)

King Charles’ difficult year – Camilla’s illness

Earlier this month, it was announced that the King’s wife, Queen Camilla, had fallen ill.

The Queen was forced to pull out of royal engagements last week due to a chest infection. The 77-year-old was advised by doctors to have a “short period of rest”.

A palace spokesperson said that “with great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week” due to illness.

Last week, at the Festival of Remembrance, there was concern that the King looked “frail” without Camilla by his side.

Andrew is still in the Royal Lodge (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Headaches caused by Prince Andrew

It’s been claimed for a while that the King has been attempting to evict his brother, Prince Andrew, from the Royal Lodge.

The Duke of York has been living in the royal residence since 2003. He has a 75-year lease on it. However, according to reports, the King is keen to get the disgraced prince out of the property.

But, the Duke is refusing to budge and doesn’t want to leave the royal residence. The King’s attempts to evict Andrew have been further complicated by the fact that the Duke of York’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson – who still lives at the Lodge – was diagnosed with cancer this year.

“As you would expect, it does sound very much like she and Andrew will be staying at Royal Lodge for the foreseeable because I think kicking someone out while they are recovering from cancer is not a great look,” a royal expert said in July.

