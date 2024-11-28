Harry and Meghan facing ‘hurt’ this Christmas away from royals: ‘They know that will never happen’

As the holidays approach, Prince Harry and Meghan have recently opened up about the joy of spending Christmas with family.

Meghan, 43, admitted that the magic grows every year as their children, Archie and Lilibet, get older.

However, for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Christmas also brings up emotions, with memories of the family ties they’ve left behind in the UK.

While Harry and Meghan have built a happy life in Montecito, California, the holidays remind them of what they’ve left behind, a report claims.

A source close to the couple claimed that for Harry, Christmas can be particularly emotional.

“It reminds him that he doesn’t have any of his side of the family to celebrate with,” the source told OK!. “The kids won’t be seeing their cousins, and that was one of his favourite things growing up – playing with all the cousins at Sandringham. It may well even hurt seeing all the royals together, going to church and just enjoying each other’s company.”

For Meghan, the holiday season is also bittersweet. While her mother, Doria Ragland, plays a central role in their celebrations, her father, Thomas Markle, is absent.

Meghan’s relationship with her father became estranged before her wedding to Harry.

A reconciliation with her father remains unlikely, despite recent comments from her half-sister, who warned that Thomas’ health is deteriorating.

“Meghan only has her mum,” the source explained. “There’s almost zero chance of a reconciliation between her and her dad.”

The Sussexes last celebrated Christmas with the royal family in 2018 when Meghan was pregnant with Archie.

For Harry, images of his family gathering at Sandringham this year – walking to church alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales – will be unavoidable.

The sight of his brother William and his wife Kate may be emotional, especially after a year marked by challenges for Kate and the King as they both received treatment for cancer.

Harry grew up close to his cousins. The source believes it’s likely he’ll regret that his children don’t have the same bond with their British cousins.

However, Harry and Meghan are still determined to make the holidays special for their children.

“They both really wish they could have all their families together and have a huge Christmas,” the source shared. “But they know that will never happen. So they have to make new memories and traditions with their children and those close to them.”

In a recent interview, Meghan described their Thanksgiving as “low-key”. She also highlighted the importance of creating festive traditions for Archie and Lilibet. These include leaving out “carrots for the reindeer”.

