Harry and Meghan accused of ‘trying to steal the spotlight’ after Princess Kate’s cancer announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been criticised for a move they made just hours after the Princess of Wales announced the end of her cancer treatment.

On Monday, Kate revealed she has completed her chemotherapy treatment following a “tough” nine months. She said “doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus”.

However, just hours later, Netflix released a teaser clip for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new polo documentary.

Harry and Meghan have faced criticism… again (Credit: Cover Images)

Harry and Meghan news

According to reports, there’s no evidence to suggest that the timing of the Netflix announcement was planned around Kate’s video.

However, GB News royal correspondent Kinsey Schofield called it the “worst possible coincidence”.

I felt like it looked very vulgar and opportunistic to release it after such a compelling and intimate message from the Princess of Wales.

She went on: “I think that if Netflix’s PR team were as good as they’re paid to be, knowing that Harry and Meghan got $100,000 for their deal, they should have seen that video and known that it was time to pull that information and release it at a different date.

“I felt like it looked very vulgar and opportunistic to release it after such a compelling and intimate message from the Princess of Wales.”

Kate recently said she has completed her chemotherapy treatment (Credit: Cover Images)

Piers Morgan on Harry and Meghan

She added: “There are definite examples where it feels like Harry and Meghan are trying to steal the spotlight. It’s unfortunate. It’s especially unfortunate when this is such a beautiful video.”

Meanwhile, Piers Morgan – a long-time critic of Meghan and Harry – shared his thoughts in a column for The Sun.

He wrote: “Regardless of whether Meghan and Harry deliberately rushed out their promo to try to spoil Kate and William’s big announcement, or just to capitalise on the megaton-sized global attention it instantly received, it landed like a plop of unwanted pigeon poop on a pavement.”

Piers also said: “I can only begin to imagine the indignant shrieks of hand-wringing rage that emanated from a certain mansion in Montecito, California when the Sussexes realised their latest money-grabbing venture had once again been eclipsed by their sworn sibling and sister-in-law enemies at Kensington Palace.”

Piers hit out at Meghan and Harry over the timing of their promo (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess of Wales cancer video

On Monday, Kate released a beautiful family video of her and William’s summer break with their children. In it, Kate issued an update on her health.

Read more: Royal fans spot Princess Charlotte’s ‘look of disdain’ over dad William ‘kissing’ wife Kate

She said: “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

Kate added: “Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.