Nigel dementia episode upsets EastEnders fans: ‘I don’t know if I can watch’

This week EastEnders has focused on Nigel Bates and his dementia as Phil Mitchell discovered his mate intended to take his own life when his symptoms got worse.

After a confused altercation earlier in the week, Nigel rowed with Phil and decided to leave Walford, but then fell and hit his head. He ended up in hospital, where a desperate Phil tracked him down.

Although there is no doubt the performances are amazing in this storyline, it’s proving to be a difficult watch for fans as the subject matter is all-too real.

Nigel and his dementia battle in EastEnders

On Monday (April 21), Nigel dressed up as the Easter bunny for the Walford egg hunt. But then he got confused and confused Hope for his stepdaughter Clare. He then accused Harvey of being a paedophile.

Phil diffused the situation but revealed Nigel’s dementia diagnosis in the process. Phil later discovered a video that revealed Nigel intends to end his own life if his memory gets worse.

Not wanting to listen to Nigel’s explanation, Phil stormed out and turned to Linda. She supported him and he went back to make up with Nigel – who had gone. Nige had left a goodbye letter and Phil was terrified his friend was going to end it all. However Nigel then had a run-in with a group of teens and fell, hitting his head.

As Phil searches for Nigel tonight (Wednesday April 23) he grows more and more concerned. When he finally tracks him down, Linda steps in and the pair make amends, with Nigel agreeing to return home for now.

However Nigel is determined he will go through with his plan to end his own life. Phil then talks to Yolande who gives him an interesting idea. Will Nigel agree to Phil’s plan, though?

EastEnders fans find scenes a tough watch

As Paul Bradley and Steve McFadden (Nigel and Phil) continue to give stand-out performances throughout this storyline, it’s still hitting viewers pretty hard.

One wrote on social media they were strugling to watch the episodes: “I don’t know if I can watch these episodes, I love Nigel so much.”

“Oh my god this Nigel / Phil story line is going to be absolutely heartbreaking,” agreed one more.

A third added: “Beautiful but heartbreaking episode today as Nigel’s story takes centre stage. Needless to say, yet another flawless turn by Steve McFadden and Paul Bradley and a wonderfully nuanced script by Richard Davidson.”

“Can’t believe EastEnders brought Nigel back just to break our hearts,” sighed a fourth.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

