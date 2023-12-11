Honey Boo Boo star Alan Thompson pays tribute after sister Anna Maria tragically dies aged 29

Reality star Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson announced on Instagram that her older sister Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell had tragically died at age 29.

Anna is best known for appearing on her hit family show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, which aired between 2012 and 2017. In January this year, Anna was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star Anna Cardwell tragically died at age 29 (Credit: YouTube)

‘My heart is completely broken’

In an Instagram post shared yesterday, Alana revealed that Anna passed away on Saturday (December 9). She attached a group shot of her family to accompany the touching post.

“Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go. Unfortunately around 11pm Anna took her last breathe,” she began her heartfelt caption. “Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now. I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken.”

“Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is. Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality.”

The 18-year-old said she “would’ve loved for you to get to see me graduate college but i know you will forever cheer me on in heaven.”

“We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever. And i promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left!”

Fans react to Anna Cardwell death

Following the announcement, fans reacted to the sad and tragic news.

“Alana, sending condolences to you and your family at this terrible time,” one user wrote.

“My goodness, this is so heartbreaking. So sorry for your loss,” another person shared.

“Wow. Heartbreaking. So very sorry for your family. Praying for yall,” a third remarked.

“I’m so truly sorry for your loss. I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers,” a fourth wrote.

