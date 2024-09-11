EastEnders spoilers tonight: Gina confronts Freddie over his feelings for Anna as tensions grow

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Wednesday, September 11), Freddie continues to try to distance himself Anna, prompting Gina to wonder what his problem is. Gina confronts him, only to find out about Freddie’s romantic feelings for Anna.

Elsewhere, Amy finds out the police want to interview her about the crush at Peggy’s. Also, tension is still rife between George and Junior, but Cindy sets out to help.

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders spoilers.

Gina confronts Freddie over his recent actions (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders tonight: Freddie has feelings for Anna

Anna heads off to see Freddie. He insists everything is fine but he won’t agree to going birdwatching together, leaving Anna disappointed. Anna then suggests she and Freddie go for food with Bobby and Gina, to which Freddie agrees as he feels there is safety in numbers.

However, Bobby and Gina get side-tracked on their way to Walford East, leaving Freddie and Anna alone at the restaurant. Priya teases the pair about being on a date, prompting Freddie to make his excuses and leave.

An upset Anna confides in Gina, who is determined to find out what Freddie’s problem is. She storms round to the Slaters’ home to confront Freddie, but soon realises he has been pushing Anna away because he has romantic feelings for her.

Gina knows her sister also has feelings for Freddie, but will she tell him?

Amy begins her recovery following the crush at Peggy’s (Credit: BBC)

The aftermath of the club crush

Elsewhere in tonight’s EastEnders spoilers, Jack informs Amy that the police will want to interview her about the crush at Peggy’s. Ricky wonders if Penny will end up in prison and Jack refuses to rule out the possibility of her being locked up, leaving Chelsea terrified by the severity of the situation.

Relations between George and Junior are still frosty. Cindy gives Junior some advice about George, encouraging him to give his dad a chance.

Junior shares a poignant moment with George later on, and texts Cindy saying he wants to thank her properly…

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to EastEnders next week? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!