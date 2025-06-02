EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Kat calls off her wedding to Alfie

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, it’s Kat and Alfie’s big wedding day but Kat has cold feet and calls it off.

Elsewhere, Elaine accuses George of cheating and kicks him out.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers next week.

1. Alfie tries to make Kat see sense

Kat’s concerned by the adult entertainment found on Alfie’s laptop. She doesn’t know that Tommy bought it. Kat then confides in Jean that Alfie’s switched to watching these videos, being an explanation for their lack of activity in the bedroom.

When Alfie cooks Kat a romantic meal, Kat gets the wrong idea and tries to seduce him. When Alfie wants to slow things down a bit, Kat’s upset.

Patrick and Jean both give Alfie and Kat some advice and encourage them to have a proper chat with each other about how they’re feeling.

When Kat mentions the video, Alfie finally realises that Tommy bought it.

2. Kat and Alfie’s wedding day

Kat and Alfie’s wedding day arrives but it’s clear their minds are also focused on the videos.

Alfie tells Kat that he’ll talk to Tommy but he gets distracted by things going wrong on the day. When Alfie tells Kat he’s messed up certain key things, Kat makes a call and cancels the wedding.

Elaine, Yolande and Kat have a heart to heart over their love life struggles and Kat takes some advice.

Elsewhere, Alfie also has a pep talk from someone. But, will the wedding go ahead after all?

EastEnders spoilers next week 3. Joel and Tommy bond

Vicki shares her concerns over Joel with Ross, with the couple hoping that Joel can find some positive male role models.

The couple then spot Joel helping Tommy with his wedding speech, hoping that this new friendship will help set him on the right path. However, Joel then starts showing Tommy a derogatory video online…

4. Tensions high for Elaine and George

Elaine’s not happy with George for helping Cindy at The Albert and soon buys him a gift as a tribute to his boxing career.

Junior then ruins the moment by bursting in and revealing that George went to visit his mum Sabrina on Christmas night. George then admits that Sabrina kissed him but he rejected her.

Elaine’s furious and kicks George out… George then goes running to Cindy for some comfort.

5. George seeks support from Cindy

George goes out to look for Junior but bumps into Cindy Beale instead. The pair soon hug on The Albert balcony just as Elaine spots them.

Felix then makes things worse by telling Elaine that he saw George and Cindy looking cosy…

EastEnders spoilers next week 6. Elaine calls for help

At the bar, Elaine calls someone to meet her as a guy called Stephen starts flirting with her. But, Drew Peacock soon arrives and comes to Elaine’s rescue.

After listening to Drew’s advice, Elaine then makes a big decision…

7. Patrick and Yolande clash

When Patrick Trueman makes excuses out of giving her a massage, Yolande confides in Denise. Patrick worries that things have forever changed.

Denise tries to support the couple, with Patrick then making a grand gesture to reignite the spark between him and Yolande. Will it work?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

