Jake Moon had a brief fling with Chrissie in 2005, with the pair actually having quite a lot in common… like both being killers.

But, who was Jake Moon? And, what did his past with Chrissie Watts look like in EastEnders?

Who was Jake Moon in EastEnders?

Jake Moon was played by Joel Beckett, appearing in the soap in 2004-2006.

He was the brother of Danny Moon, and the half brother of both Alfie and Spencer.

Jake got involved with gangland boss, Johnny Allen, with most of his trouble stemming from this.

EastEnders: Jake Moon’s fling with Chrissie Watts

In 2005, Jake and Chrissie Watts had a brief fling.

However, this was cut to a short end as Jake planned on leaving Walford with Danny soon after Danny set fire to Johnny’s house.

Jake then said a teary goodbye to Chrissie before being held at gunpoint by Johnny.

Jake then disappeared for a few months and later returned, having been let free by Johnny.

Once Jake returned, he made up with Chrissie. Their relationship was doomed though when Chrissie confessed to him that she murdered Den Watts.

Jake and Chrissie tried to make an escape for it and rushed off to the airport once Den’s body was found. Chrissie was arrested before they could jet off though.

Chrissie then rejected Jake’s proposal of marriage and admitted that she was going to plead guilty. She didn’t want Jake to visit her. And, that was that…

Who did Jake Moon kill in EastEnders?

In 2005, Jake found out that his brother Danny had killed Dennis after being ordered to do so by Johnny.

When Johnny then ordered Danny to kill the Mitchells, Danny goes to shoot Grant with a gun but is stopped when Jake appears and shoots him. He had killed his brother.

Taking in Ruby Allen

When Johnny was arrested for his role in Dennis Rickman’s murder, Jake took Johnny’s daughter – Ruby Allen – back to Walford.

Ruby started dating Sean Slater, but Jake thought that he was only interested in Ruby for her money. This sparked a huge feud between both Jake and Sean.

Johnny tried to phone Jake to ask him to kill Sean but had a heart attack before he could.

How did Jake Moon leave Walford?

After Johnny’s death, Jake prepared to leave Walford.

However, his fate remained a mystery as when he was heading out of the Square, he was stopped by someone asking if he was Jake Moon.

But, did Jake make it out of Walford alive? Or, did this stranger do something to him? Jake’s fate remains a mystery almost two decades later…

