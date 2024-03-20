EastEnders’ Jacqueline Jossa opens up on baby niece amid claims another child with Dan Osborne would ’cause too much stress’

EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa is a proud mum to Ella, nine, and five-year-old Mia with husband Dan Osborne.

And, it seems, the actress is happy to keep things just as they are so as not to cause “too much stress” by welcoming another baby.

Jacqueline Jossa, who stars in EastEnders, is already mum to two little girls (Credit: YouTube)

EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa on her joy at spending time with her niece

Jacqueline recently returned to Albert Square as Lauren Branning and it’s said that acting and her family “is her focus”.

However, it seems the EastEnders star can’t help but feel “broody” when she’s around her niece Lyra Rose.

Posting on her Instagram Stories recently, Jacqueline shared her joy over spending time with Lyra. Sharing a picture of herself with her niece, she said: “My baby love. I miss having a little baby so lucky to have my little niece Lyla Rose for all the cuddles.”

In an Instagram Live last week, she also opened up about her love of babies, saying: “I am always broody. How can you look at a baby and not die a little bit inside? I love babies.”

So could another be on the cards for her and husband Dan?

‘They don’t need anything more’

Speaking to OK!, one source has claimed: “Jac definitely feels broody when she’s holding her little niece, or when she sees little babies. But it’s another thing actually having another baby, with all that entails!

I love babies. But I don’t miss the sterilising bottles, or walking along with a pram.

“She’s really enjoying her acting – that and her family unit is her focus. And Jac’s husband Dan is in a very happy place with her – perhaps, another addition to the family would cause too much stress.

“They’re in a great place at the moment, just loving life and being together with their daughters. They don’t need anything more.”

Jacqueline Jossa and husband Dan with their two kids (Credit: Splash News)

Indeed, Jac herself has said: “I love babies. But I don’t miss the sterilising bottles, or walking along with a pram. My kids are big enough to be my little mates now – and that’s how I like it.”

