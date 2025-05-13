EastEnders fans ‘gutted’ over Lacey Turner exit news: ‘I actually can’t cope’

Lacey Turner has confirmed she’s taking an “extended break” from EastEnders and the fans are gutted by the news that Stacey Slater will be saying goodbye to Albert Square!

Show bosses aren’t revealing how Stacey will leave Walford – or for how long – but they’ve promised a lot of action in the lead-up to Stacey’s exit.

Lacey Turner, who gave birth to her third child – daughter Gipsy Olive – in January told The Sun it was time for her and her alter-ego to take a break from EastEnders.

“It’s time for myself and Stacey to take a rest and who knows what Stacey will get up to in her time away?” Lacey said. “Knowing Stacey, it will never be boring.”

Stacey isn’t coping after Martin’s death (Credit: BBC)

Lacey Turner is leaving the drama behind!

On screen at the moment, Stacey is grieving the death of her ex-husband Martin. She was by his side when he passed away after the explosion at the Queen Viv and the pair had confessed their love for one another.

Stacey’s struggling to cope without Martin. She’s shut herself away, which has driven a wedge between her and her family – especially teenage daughter Lily.

In real life, of course, Lacey’s resting after giving birth to her baby just a few weeks ago. She’s been on screen occasionally but isn’t featuring often.

Lacey is taking an extended break (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

The door is open for a return

Lacey has been in EastEnders since 2004. She took a break in 2010 and returned permanently in 2014. It’s not known if this break away from Albert Square will be as long as her last one but fans will be relieved to know she is not leaving for good.

“We can confirm that Lacey will be off-screen later this year,” said an EastEnders insider. “But there is plenty of more drama to come beforehand and we will look forward to planning Stacey’s return when Lacey decides the time is right.”

Phew!

What is EastEnders without Lacey Turner? I can’t take it pic.twitter.com/s6qAeh1NLa — Katrina (@KatMarBax) May 12, 2025

Lacey Turner leaving Eastenders later this year…. what’s the point in life pic.twitter.com/8A6ID2gL3N — Daniel (@FinalBoyForum) May 12, 2025

All I can think about now is when will Lacey Turner leave. Has she already filmed her final scenes? Is she leaving soon or towards the end of year? ‍♂️#EastEnders pic.twitter.com/H4rExJwxhk — I ❤️ Jennifer Metcalfe (@QueenJMetcalfe) May 13, 2025

I know Lacey Turner is leaving Eastenders… but I need to know now when she is returning #Eastenders — Lisa (@Lisalisey87) May 13, 2025

‘What is EastEnders without Lacey Turner?’

Fans, though, are devastated that Lacey will be leaving, with one viewer saying: “I can’t actually cope”!

“What is EastEnders without Lacey Turner?” asked one upset viewer. While another devastated viewer asked dramatically: “What’s the point in life?”!

And it turns out the fans have some questions about Lacey’s exit too – they want all the details about how Stacey will leave, when she’s going and when she’ll be coming back!

“Has she already filmed her final scenes?” one fan pondered.

And another demanded: “I need to know now when she is returning.”

