EastEnders fans demand Little Mo return for Freddie Slater exit

Fans of EastEnders have demanded that Little Mo Slater return ahead of son Freddie’s impending exit from the soap. This comes as star Bobby Brazier announced that he would be departing the soap to seek ‘new opportunities.’

The character has been at something of a loose end in recent months, returning to Walford following actor Bobby’s real-life stint on Strictly. With young Bobby’s star only on the rise, and possibly exacerbated by rumours of off-screen family turmoil, the actor announced this weekend that he had decided to quit the soap.

With Freddie Slater now on the way out, fans have suggested that this could pave the way for the return of his mum, Little Mo.

Kacey Ainsworth played Little Mo Slater from 2000 – 2006 (Credit: BBC)

Little Mo ‘needs’ to return for Freddie Slater exit, EastEnders fans demand

As the bombshell news about Bobby’s exit landed, fans took to social media to share their thoughts. And, amid speculation as to how he might go, some called for the return of Freddie’s soap icon mum.

“We need a little Mo cameo appearance for Freddie’s exit,” wrote one fan on X, before laying out their reasons.

“We all thought she might return the moment Freddie’s return was first announced in 2021/22. It’s the 25th anniversary of the Slaters this year So a Little Mo cameo for Freddie’s exit would be perfect.”

Others concurred with this sentiment, with another fan saying: “They could consider bringing Graeme back (Little Mo’s rapist and Freddie’s dad) as he’s a massive part on their story. Plus Mo confronting her demons and interacting with ex boyfriends Billy and Alfie would be good.”

“Can we get a jane beale style cameo for freddie’s exit from little mo pls,” begged a third.

“This was always gonna happen eventually, I doubt it but a Little Mo cameo for his exit would be perfect,” said another.

Could Little Mo come home for Freddie?

Bye-bye Freddie (Credit: BBC)

Why is Bobby Brazier leaving EastEnders?

This weekend, a representative from the BBC confirmed that Bobby had chosen to leave the soap, saying: “We can confirm that Bobby Brazier will be leaving EastEnders, and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Meanwhile, an insider told The Sun: “Bosses had a meeting with Bobby only recently as they had a plan in mind for a storyline, and it just so ­happened that Bobby was also thinking that now was the right time to look for other opportunities outside the show.

“The timing of the decision worked for both, but his final scenes are not for a while yet. The character has had a great run, but the time is now right for Bobby to look for other opportunities, and for EastEnders to wave goodbye to Freddie Slater.”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

